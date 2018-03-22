Podcast

Is Democracy Dying?

Is the end of democracy as we know it near? Yascha Mounk sets out to answer in his new book, “The People vs. Democracy.” 

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on May 16, 2017. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Is democracy dying? With authoritarian populist governments popping up across the globe, from Turkey to the Philippines, the two tenants of democracy — individual rights and the popular will — are increasingly at odds with one another. Does this mean the end of democracy as we know it? Yascha Mounk sets out to answer in his new book, The People vs. Democracy.

Foreign Policy brought Mounk into the studio to discuss his latest title and to help explore that very question.

Yascha Mounk is author of The People vs. Democracy, released this month. Mounk is also a lecturer on government at Harvard University, a columnist at Slate, and the host of The Good Fight podcast. Follow him on Twitter at: @Yascha_Mounk.

Cameron Abadi is FP’s deputy editor. Follow him on Twitter at: @CameronAbadi.

Sarah Wildman is FP’s deputy editor for print. Follow her on Twitter at: @SarahAWildman.

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Tags: Democracy, The E.R. Podcast

