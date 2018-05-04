The Road Ahead With North Korea

The leaders of North and South Korea have stunned the world by meeting and shaking hands at the Demilitarized Zone. What happens next? On this week’s Foreign Policy podcast, Executive Editor for Defense Sharon Weinberger chats with Matthew Kroenig, author of The Logic of American Nuclear Strategy. The two discuss the extent of Pyongyang’s nuclear capability, Washington’s diplomatic strategy, and what to expect from a potential Trump-Kim summit.