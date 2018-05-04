Podcast

The Road Ahead With North Korea

The weekly podcast: What a potential summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could look like.

By
|
A South Korean soldier walks past a television displaying images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul on March 9. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)
A South Korean soldier walks past a television displaying images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul on March 9. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)

The leaders of North and South Korea have stunned the world by meeting and shaking hands at the Demilitarized Zone. What happens next? On this week’s Foreign Policy podcast, Executive Editor for Defense Sharon Weinberger chats with Matthew Kroenig, author of The Logic of American Nuclear Strategy. The two discuss the extent of Pyongyang’s nuclear capability, Washington’s diplomatic strategy, and what to expect from a potential Trump-Kim summit.

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

View
Comments
Tags: North Korea, North Korea Nuclear Test, South Korea, The E.R. Podcast, Trump

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Trump Is Ending One Gulf Conflict to Start Another 387 Shares
  2. 2
    Italy Is Safe From, and for, Jihadis 116 Shares
  3. 3
    The Perils of a Putsch in Venezuela 1 Shares
  4. 4
    What’s Driving the U.S. Air Force Pilot Shortage? 69 Shares
  5. 5
    Europe Has No Clue How to Handle an American Bully 674 Shares
  6. 6
    This Land Is Our Land 101 Shares
  7. 7
    White House Weighs Taking Refugee Programs Away From State Department 180 Shares
  8. 8
    Don’t Blame Amber Rudd for Britain’s Racist Immigration System 154 Shares
  9. 9
    Eastern European Laws on World War II History Spark Congressional Reaction 14 Shares
  10. 10
    10 Conflicts to Watch in 2018 2331 Shares

Latest

The Road Ahead With North Korea

The Perils of a Putsch in Venezuela

Eastern European Laws on World War II History Spark Congressional Reaction

What’s Driving the U.S. Air Force Pilot Shortage?

Italy Is Safe From, and for, Jihadis
See All Stories

Voices

Trump Is Ending One Gulf Conflict to Start Another

Europe Has No Clue How to Handle an American Bully

Bibi’s Infomercial for the Iran Deal