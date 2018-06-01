Podcast

Rohingyas Were Shot, Hacked With Machetes, and Then They Made for the Border

Relief worker Pavlos Kolovos watched as one of the world’s worst refugee crises unfolded in real time.

Rohingya refugees in Balukhali camp on January 13, 2018 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees in Balukhali camp on January 13, 2018 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Nearly 700,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims fled violence in Myanmar for Bangladesh last fall. The influx created the world’s fastest-growing humanitarian disaster. Pavlos Kolovos, the head of mission for Médecins Sans Frontières in Bangladesh, was on the ground as they arrived. He describes what he saw on our podcast this week.

Tags: Myanmar, The E.R. Podcast

