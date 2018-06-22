Infographic

The Countries Where F-35 Sales Are Taking Off

Tracking the growing global fleet of stealth fighters.

By
|
An F-35A gets ready to drop a weapon over the Sea Test Range in Point Mugu, California, on Aug. 12, 2016. (Chad Bellay/Lockheed Martin)
An F-35A gets ready to drop a weapon over the Sea Test Range in Point Mugu, California, on Aug. 12, 2016. (Chad Bellay/Lockheed Martin)

Since the first F-35 rolled off Lockheed Martin’s production line in 2006, the fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter has taken the world by storm. U.S. F-35s deployed to Europe and the Pacific in 2017, and Israel has reportedly already used its jets in combat in the Middle East. Soon, the Arab world might get its first F-35 — the United Arab Emirates is in talks with the United States about buying the aircraft. To date, the program’s reach has expanded to 12 nations around the globe, and all signs point to the F-35 continuing to dominate the Western fighter market for decades to come. But tensions between historically close NATO allies could threaten the fate of one partner nation’s F-35 fleet: Turkey.

Here’s the breakdown of the global F-35 fleet.

Lara Seligman is Foreign Policy's Pentagon correspondent.

View
Comments
Tags: Military, Security, UAE, Weapons

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    The Country That Wasn’t Ready to Win the Lottery 2747 Shares
  2. 2
    The Countries Where F-35 Sales Are Taking Off 11 Shares
  3. 3
    Don't Trust Anybody About Turkey's Elections 81 Shares
  4. 4
    Russia’s Muslim Strongman Is Winning the World Cup 8 Shares
  5. 5
    Latin America’s Center Cannot Hold If It Doesn’t Exist 50 Shares
  6. 6
    The Quiet Death of Tillerson’s ‘Redesign’ of State 3 Shares
  7. 7
    State of the Trade Wars 185 Shares
  8. 8
    'At Least During the Internment ...' Are Words I Thought I'd Never Utter 232733 Shares
  9. 9
    Singapore Was John Bolton’s Worst Nightmare 309 Shares
  10. 10
    Trump's America Is the Safest Country in the World 254 Shares
  11. 11
    Erdogan Is Making the Ottoman Empire Great Again 1 Shares

Latest

Erdogan Is Making the Ottoman Empire Great Again

The Countries Where F-35 Sales Are Taking Off

He Feared the CIA Would Delete a Document Detailing Its Torture Program. So He Took It.

The Quiet Death of Tillerson’s ‘Redesign’ of State

Latin America’s Center Cannot Hold If It Doesn’t Exist
See All Stories

Voices

Don’t Trust Anybody About Turkey’s Elections

Trump’s America Is the Safest Country in the World

Never Call Kim Jong Un Crazy Again