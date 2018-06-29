Podcast

They Took the Children for a Bath and Never Brought Them Back

On our podcast: An immigration lawyer tells harrowing stories of asylum-seekers at the southern U.S. border.

Children take part in a protest against U.S. immigration policies outside the U.S. embassy in Mexico City on June 21. PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images
Attorney Anne Chandler has been providing legal aid to asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexican border for years. A few months ago, she noticed things were changing. The refugees were being brought to court in shackles. Children were being separated from their parents. On our podcast this week, Chandler, who runs the Houston office of the Tahirih Justice Center, shares some of the traumatic stories she’s heard from clients.

