They Took the Children for a Bath and Never Brought Them Back

Attorney Anne Chandler has been providing legal aid to asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexican border for years. A few months ago, she noticed things were changing. The refugees were being brought to court in shackles. Children were being separated from their parents. On our podcast this week, Chandler, who runs the Houston office of the Tahirih Justice Center, shares some of the traumatic stories she’s heard from clients.