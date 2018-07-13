Podcast

When Ronnie Met Mikhail​

On our podcast: As Trump sits down with Putin, we look back at a summit in Reykjavik that helped end the Cold War.

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Washington, D.C. in December 1987. (AFP/Getty Images)
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Washington, D.C. in December 1987. (AFP/Getty Images)

In the fall of 1986, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev sent American President Ronald Reagan a letter proposing a quick summit. Reagan agreed, expecting a polite exchange and a photo opportunity. But when the two leaders sat down for talks 10 days later in Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, Gorbachev made a dramatic proposal: deep cuts to both the Soviet and American nuclear arsenals. On our podcast his week, the man who attended the summit as Reagan’s arms control director, Kenneth Adelman, recounts the drama and explains how the deal collapsed – but set the stage for subsequent arms control agreements.

View
Comments
Tags: Europe, Iceland, nuclear, nuclear weapons, podcast, soviet union, United States

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

U.S. President Donald Trump (C), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) pose for photos before attending the Northeast Asia Security Dinner at the U.S. Consulate General in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017.

With North Korea, Good Intentions Aren’t Enough

Trump's unilateral negotiating strategy will fail unless the United States collaborates with its regional allies — and adversaries — to forge a lasting peace.

Elephants in the Room |
Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces and future U.S. president, General Dwight D. Eisenhower (L) with British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery (R), his deputy commander, in an unknown location in June 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches.

Washington Needs a New Solarium Project To Counter Cyberthreats

President Eisenhower confronted the unprecedented nuclear threat of the 1950s with a novel exercise. The United States needs a similar approach to tackle today's cyber threats.

Elephants in the Room |
,
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sign documents as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, look on in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

Total Denuclearization Is an Unattainable Goal. Here’s How to Reduce the North Korean Threat.

The United States and South Korea must help Pyongyang convert its military nuclear complex for civilian use.

Argument |
, ,

Latest

White House Official Who Advocated for Refugees Sacked and Escorted From Office

How a WWII-Era Chant Found Its Way to World Cup 2018

When Ronnie Met Mikhail​

White House Wants to Know Political Leanings of Job Applicants at the U.N.

Liu Xia’s Freedom Shows China Can Still Be Pressured
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Turkey Has Made a Quagmire for Itself in Syria 13 Shares
  2. 2
    Trump Fumed, but NATO Members Got What They Wanted 128 Shares
  3. 3
    Ethiopia and Eritrea Have a Common Enemy 2062 Shares
  4. 4
    White House Wants to Know Political Leanings of Job Applicants at the U.N. 42 Shares
  5. 5
    Africa’s Attack on Internet Freedom 26 Shares

Voices

Once Upon a Time, Helsinki Meant Human Rights

It Still Doesn’t Get Worse Than Afghanistan

Strongmen Die, but Authoritarianism Is Forever