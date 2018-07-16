Feature: Facing the Future of Work Facing the Future of Work...
How to adapt to robots, AI, trade wars, and an aging planet.
Technology has already driven blue-collar workers into the underclass. Professionals may be next.
For two centuries, countries have used low-wage labor to climb out of poverty. What will happen when robots take those jobs?
As populations age, countries will need ever more primary health workers and aides — jobs robots will never do well. So why do we treat these workers so badly?
Robots can actually create jobs — if countries get their trade policies right.
Politicians must prepare voters for automation; otherwise, opportunistic populists will seize the agenda.
Tech companies are used to pairing big revenues with small labor forces. But they'll soon be forced to become massive job creators.