Podcast

The Woman Who Defied Iran

On the podcast: Masih Alinejad took off her headscarf and started a movement.

Masih Alinejad outside her home in New York in May. (Jesse Dittmar for Foreign Policy)
Masih Alinejad outside her home in New York in May. (Jesse Dittmar for Foreign Policy)

Iran has imposed strict standards of modesty on women since the Islamic revolution in 1979, including a law that compels them to keep their heads covered in public. Four years ago, the Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad began posting photos of herself on Facebook without the traditional Muslim head covering known as the hijab. Although Alinejad had left Iran by then, women inside the country followed with their own photos under the hashtag #MyStealthyFreedom. On our podcast this week: How Alinejad’s social media campaign has shaken Iran. (Alinejad is profiled by contributor Kim Ghattas in the July print issue of Foreign Policy.)

View
Comments
Tags: gender, Iran, Islam, podcast, Women

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Latest

The Woman Who Defied Iran

Trump’s ‘Unbridled, Egotistical Narcissism’ Defines White House Summits

The Nationalist Internationale Is Crumbling

Trump-Putin Firestorm Brings Interpreters Out From the Shadows

‘We Have No Idea What President Trump Would Do in a Crisis with Russia.’
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Trump Is Coming Off as Putin’s Poodle, But That Actually Undermines Russia’s Main Goal 897 Shares
  2. 2
    Iran Hawks Should Be Careful What They Wish For 179 Shares
  3. 3
    Why Trump Is Getting Away With Foreign-Policy Insanity 1423 Shares
  4. 4
    How Much Damage Did Trump Cause in Helsinki? 266 Shares
  5. 5
    With Trump Going Soft on Nord Stream, Congress Moves to Kill the Pipeline 125 Shares

Voices

Why Trump Is Getting Away With Foreign-Policy Insanity

Trump’s Unrequited Love for Vladimir Putin

Trump’s Battle Against Breastfeeding Is a Small Part of a Wider War