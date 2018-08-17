Podcast

He Didn’t Know the Klan Handshake. It Almost Cost Him His Life.

On our podcast: Journalist Vegas Tenold describes the six years he spent with white supremacists.

White supremacists demonstrate on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11, 2017. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
White supremacists demonstrate on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11, 2017. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Last August, the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, served as a wake-up call for many Americans—a reminder that white supremacist groups remain a fixture in the political landscape of their country.

Some of the these groups have been around for decades, including neo-Nazis, skinheads, and of course, the Ku Klux Klan. But the election of President Donald Trump in 2016 and his reluctance to denounce them outright have given the groups a new sense of legitimacy.

On our podcast this week, we hear from Vegas Tenold, a Norwegian journalist who spent six years embedded with white supremacist groups in the United States—interviewing their members, attending their meetings and covering their rallies. His book about the experience, Everything You Love Will Burn: Inside the Rebirth of White Nationalism in America, was published in February.

View
Comments
Tags: Norway, podcast, Politics, race, Trump, United States

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Latest

He Didn’t Know the Klan Handshake. It Almost Cost Him His Life.

Hollywood Has No Time for Crazy Poor Asians

Pakistan’s Economic Turmoil Threatens China’s Ambitions

Pompeo Creates New Team to Pressure Iran

The European Union Needs Its Own Charles de Gaulle
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Botched CIA Communications System Helped Blow Cover of Chinese Agents 4249 Shares
  2. 2
    How to Kill a Presidential Scandal 1314 Shares
  3. 3
    The European Union Needs Its Own Charles de Gaulle 268 Shares
  4. 4
    Pakistan’s Economic Turmoil Threatens China’s Ambitions 125 Shares
  5. 5
    Pompeo Creates New Team to Pressure Iran 41 Shares

Voices

America Is Committing War Crimes and Doesn’t Even Know Why

Trump Is the First President to Get Turkey Right

A Playbook for Taming Donald Trump