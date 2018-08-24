Podcast

Why Did an Israeli Inteligence Firm Spy on a Former Obama Official?

On our podcast: Colin Kahl was targeted by Black Cube, the same company Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein hired to discredit his accusers.

A security camera outside the FBI headquarters in Washington on Feb. 2. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
A version of this episode was first released on May 25.

It began with an email. Colin Kahl, who served as an advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden, had been out of government for a few months when a woman identifying herself as Adriana Gavrilo reached out to inquire about his daughter’s school. What followed was an ordeal that seemed to be connected to Kahl’s work on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal—and efforts by certain people to undermine it. Kahl, a co-editor of Foreign Policy‘s Shadow Government channel, tells the story.

