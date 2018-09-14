Podcast

Talking to the Taliban

American journalist Ashley Jackson wanted to learn more about Taliban leaders. So she donned a burqa and knocked on their doors.

Afghan residents walk near destroyed houses after a Taliban attack in Ghazni on August 16 (ZAKERIA HASHIMI / AFP)
Ashley Jackson had sensed the Taliban was changing. She’d been an aid worker in Afghanistan for years helping civilians overcome horrific violence—often perpetrated by the group. But from Afghan friends and others, she was hearing another story. In parts of the country, the Taliban had taken on the mundane tasks of governance. To see it for herself, Jackson spent much of the past year crisscrossing the country in a Toyota Corolla, talking to local Taliban leaders. On our podcast, she describes what she found out—and what it’s like to be a Western woman on the road in Afghanistan.

Jackson is a fellow at the Overseas Development Institute and the author of a piece on Afghanistan in the Fall issue of Foreign Policy magazine, “The Taliban Fights for Hearts and Minds.”

Ismail Khan, 14, at the juvenile rehabilitation center in Kabul on Aug. 11. He was caught during an operation to carry ammunition for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which he joined after his parent and sister were killed by rocket fire in 2014.

Afghanistan Is Trying to Save Its Child Bombers

In a Kabul clinic, staff struggle to help teenagers drafted by the Taliban.

Dispatch |
Afghan residents walk near destroyed houses after a Taliban attack in Ghazni on Aug. 16. (Zakeria Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images)

One Year On, Little to Show for Trump’s Afghanistan Strategy

The Pentagon says the United States is winning the war, but after 17 years, there’s still no end in sight.

Report |
Afghan National Army soldiers march during a military exercise on Oct. 17. (Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Has ‘Turned the Corner’ in Afghanistan, Top General Says

The Trump administration brings a new strategy but same old promises to the 16-year war.

The Cable |

