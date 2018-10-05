Podcast

The Spanish Fraud

On the podcast: Javier Cercas’s new book on the man who impersonated a Holocaust survivor.

Enric Marco stands beside a Spanish Republican flag at Mauthausen, a concentration camp in Austria, in May 2003. (Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images)
Enric Marco stands beside a Spanish Republican flag at Mauthausen, a concentration camp in Austria, in May 2003. (Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images)

The legacy of Spanish fascist dictator Francisco Franco and the Spanish Civil War remains a deeply painful piece of Spain’s past. Enric Marco wanted to be a hero of that history. He was a fighter against the fascist dictatorship who had been imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp during the war. He told his story again and again, as a spokesman for an organization of former Spanish Holocaust survivors. The problem was, his story was a fiction. In his new book, The Imposter, Spanish writer Javier Cercas unravels the many lies of Enric Marco.

View
Comments
Tags: books, Europe, History, podcast, Spain

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Naturalization candidates attend a ceremony for new U.S. citizens at the National Archives in Washington on Dec. 15, 2015. (Martin H. Simon/Pool/Getty Images)

Limit Migration to Save Migration

On the podcast: Reihan Salam takes on the immigration debate.

Podcast
Rescuers work among the rubble after the bombing U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya on Aug. 7, 1998. (AFP/Getty Images)

The Bombings the World Forgot 

On the podcast: Ambassador Prudence Bushnell survived the 1998 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Kenya. Now she tells her story.

Podcast
People walk near destroyed houses after a Taliban attack in Ghazni, Afghanistan on Aug. 16. (Zakeria Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images)

Talking to the Taliban

On the podcast: American journalist Ashley Jackson wanted to learn more about Taliban leaders. So she donned a burqa and knocked on their doors.

Podcast

Latest

The Spanish Fraud

How Political Is This Year’s Nobel Peace Prize?

Jair Bolsonaro’s Model Isn’t Berlusconi. It’s Goebbels.

Poland’s New Populism

The United States Needs an Afghanistan Exit Strategy
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Jared Kushner’s Peace Plan Would Turn Jordan Upside Down 137 Shares
  2. 2
    Trump Considers Firing Air Force Chief Over Space Force Pushback 654 Shares
  3. 3
    Jair Bolsonaro’s Model Isn’t Berlusconi. It’s Goebbels. 56 Shares
  4. 4
    It’s No Longer Just a Trade War Between the U.S. and China 355 Shares
  5. 5
    The Road to Tehran Runs Through Oslo 13 Shares

Voices

The Problem Isn’t Fake News From Russia. It’s Us.

What Sort of World Are We Headed for?

America Is Not an Innocent Bystander in Yemen