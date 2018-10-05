The Spanish Fraud

The legacy of Spanish fascist dictator Francisco Franco and the Spanish Civil War remains a deeply painful piece of Spain’s past. Enric Marco wanted to be a hero of that history. He was a fighter against the fascist dictatorship who had been imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp during the war. He told his story again and again, as a spokesman for an organization of former Spanish Holocaust survivors. The problem was, his story was a fiction. In his new book, The Imposter, Spanish writer Javier Cercas unravels the many lies of Enric Marco.