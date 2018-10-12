Podcast

In Negotiations With Iran, ‘There’s Always One More Thing’

On the podcast: Wendy Sherman recounts the grueling path to the Iran nuclear deal.

Wendy Sherman, the U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, sits next to (from left) U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, Robert Malley from the U.S. National Security Council, and European Union representative Helga Schmid during a negotiation session with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 20, 2015. (Brian Snyder/AFP/Getty Images)
The United States will impose another round of economic sanctions on Iran next month as part of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. The agreement was one of the Obama administration’s signature achievements, but Trump has described it as a “horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.”

On the podcast this week, the woman who was at the center of the negotiations, former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman, recounts the frustrations and the drama of hammering out the agreement over several years. Her new book is Not for the Faint of Heart: Lessons in Courage, Power, and Persistence.

