Help Foreign Policy Pick Its Top 100 Global Thinkers of 2018

We’re asking for readers’ help in building our list of the year’s most influential names.

Every year, Foreign Policy puts out a list of the world’s top 100 Global Thinkers.

2018 marks the 10th year of this special edition, and to mark it, we are holding 10 spots on the list for readers to decide. This is your chance to help us pick the most important Global Thinkers of this year.

Enter the name of your nominee, your email address, and a brief explanation justifying your selection. Keep in mind that your choice should be based on contributions made in the last 12 months in foreign policy, international security, global economics, technology, business, health care, climate change, art, activism, or science.

For reference, check out 2017’s list here and 2016’s here. We’ll announce this year’s list in January.

Newly elected President Adama Barrow arrives in Banjul, Gambia, from Senegal after the departure of former President Yahya Jammeh on Jan. 26. (Xaume Olleros/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The President Giving Hope to Africa’s Democrats

Gambian President Adama Barrow was born the same year his country gained independence. Now, 52 years later, he’s tasked with putting it back together again.

Feature |
Canadian *Foreign Affairs Minister* Chrystia Freeland arrives for a meeting with the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means in Washington on Oct. 11. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Politician Advancing a Values-Driven Alternative to Global Leadership

This year, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland warned her country not to take the liberal world order for granted.

Feature |
Left: Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey pose backstage at the Glamour 2017 Women of The Year Awards in New York on Nov. 13. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour); Right: Ronan Farrow at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Philadelphia on Oct. 6, 2015. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

The Journalists Igniting a Conversation on Sexual Assault

Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, and Ronan Farrow exposed Harvey Weinstein’s crimes against women. Thousands around the word said, “#MeToo.”

Feature |

 

