Podcast

Flirting With Fascism

On the podcast: How Brazilians grew tired of democracy and rallied around a strongman.

FirstPerson_102618_top

Brazilians go back to the ballot box this week for the next round of their presidential elections. The man leading the polls for weeks now is Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party. He’s known as Brazil’s Donald Trump, a far-right candidate with a fondness for the country’s old military dictatorship and a history of inflammatory comments against women and LGBT people. Bolsonaro has gained popularity by promising to end Brazil’s rampant corruption and stamp out violent crime.

On the podcast this week, we hear from the journalist Brian Winter, one of the few Americans who has met Bolsonaro face to face. Winter followed Bolsonaro’s rise for years while serving as a foreign correspondent in South America. He is now the editor in chief of Americas Quarterly.

View
Comments
Tags: Brazil, South America, Trump

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Far-right Brazilian presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Oct 11. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)

The Sad Decline of Brazil’s Political Establishment

Voters are manifesting their profound unhappiness with the status quo. Jair Bolsonaro is the result.

Elephants in the Room |
Jair Bolsonaro waves to the crowd during a military event in São Paulo on May 3. (Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images)

The Military Returns to Brazilian Politics

As Bolsonaro takes the lead, the future looks dim for democracy in Brasília.

Argument |
Bolsonaro waves at the crowd during a campaign rally in the district of Ceilandia in Brasilia, on September 5, 2018. (Evaristo SA/FP/Getty Images)

How a Candidate’s Stabbing Will Further Radicalize Brazil

Right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro’s wounds will heal, but the country’s politics will never be the same.

Argument |

Latest

Flirting With Fascism

China’s Nightmare Homestay

How to Compromise With Populism

Italy’s Left-Wing Populists Won’t Stop the Far-Right. They’ll Strengthen It.

Poland’s Opposition Has Nobody to Blame but Itself
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Bolton’s Whisper Campaign to Oust Mattis 522 Shares
  2. 2
    Counting the Dead in Europe’s Forgotten War 608 Shares
  3. 3
    China’s Dangerous Dollar Addiction 422 Shares
  4. 4
    Iraq Is Tempting Fate by Punishing Women 147 Shares
  5. 5
    Poland's Opposition Has Nobody to Blame but Itself 131 Shares

Voices

The Pentagon Loves Saudi Arabia, in Sickness and in Health

Trump’s Punk Rock Nuclear Policy

How to Get Away With Murder (Saudi Edition)