FP Guide

FP’s Guide to the Brazilian Election

Seven things to read or listen to before the vote.

By
|
Street protests have erupted in Brazil in opposition to far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, right, who is leading in polls over his opponent, Fernando Haddad, left. (Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images/Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images/Fernando Souza/AFP/Getty Images/Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration)
Street protests have erupted in Brazil in opposition to far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, right, who is leading in polls over his opponent, Fernando Haddad, left. (Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images/Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images/Fernando Souza/AFP/Getty Images/Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration)

This Sunday, millions of Brazilians will head to the polls to take part in the second round of their country’s general elections. Their choice is between Fernando Haddad—the candidate from the left-wing Workers’ Party and stand-in for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former president who was imprisoned and disqualified from running earlier this year—and Jair Bolsonaro, the controversial right-wing legislator whose political incorrectness has earned him frequent comparisons to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rather than Trump, however, the better comparison for Bolsonaro might be Goebbels, writes Federico Finchelstein, the author of From Fascism to Populism in History. Bolsonaro’s “vocabulary recalls the rhetoric behind Nazi policies of persecution and victimization,” Finchelstein writes, pointing to the way the candidate has argued that it is Brazil’s left that has actually become increasingly fascistic and has hinted about the possibility of a coup if he loses at the polls. The author concludes with a warning: “The more anti-system and violent Nazi extremism became, the more public support Hitler generated. In a country where support for authoritarianism is on the rise and 53 percent of Brazilians, according to a recent poll, see police as ‘warriors of God whose task is to impose order,’ such views catch on.”

Despite his many prejudiced outbursts—he’s called refugees the “scum of humanity,” hinted that his political foes should be executed, and said that he wouldn’t rape a female congressman because she’s “not worthy” of it—Bolsonaro currently seems headed for an easy victory, with polls giving him as high as 57 percent of the vote. Part of the reason, according to the Brazilian academic Eduardo Mello, is Bolsonaro’s stabbing earlier this year; Mello argues that the violence against the far-right figure reinforced for his supporters the message that Brasília needs to be ruthless in addressing the country’s law-and-order problems. They could now be inclined to support even more extreme policies from him and other politicians in the future. Bolsonaro “may stand out for his radicalism now,” Mello concludes, “but it is possible that he’ll look rather average in the decades to come.”

Another factor helping Bolsonaro is support from the military, which, according to Michael Albertus of the University of Chicago, has started to reassert itself into civilian politics. Bolsonaro has promised to staff his cabinet with military figures, and he “has made law enforcement, backed by military might and carte blanche policing, the main plank of his political platform.”

A supporter of Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad marches in Brasilia on Oct. 20. (Victor Moriyama/Getty Images)

The rise of Brazil’s far-right begs the question of what happened to the country’s center and left. Columbia University’s Christopher Sabatini argues that the breakdown of traditional—and more centrist—parties owes itself to years of corruption scandals and poor governance, and it has opened the floodgates to small radical movements.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Antônio Sampaio, a research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, who traces the downfall of Brazil’s Workers’ Party under the tenure of Lula’s successor, Dilma Rousseff. Her economic mismanagement and association with the Operation Car Wash scandal—topped by her eventual impeachment—he explains, destroyed the reputation of the party, which was once seen as the “best hope for the country’s salvation.”

In the end, writes José R. Cárdenas, who formerly served in the U.S. Agency for International Development, “millions of voters who placed their faith in the system only to see their needs and interests unaddressed while politicians feathered their nests are embracing populism of various varieties.” And no one should fault them “for their expectations—or their desperate search for solutions.”

It is unlikely, of course, that most of Bolsonaro’s solutions will work, explains Brian Winter, the editor in chief of Americas Quarterly, on this week’s edition of First Person, the Foreign Policy podcast. But if he wins the presidency this weekend with a large mandate, “he will have tremendous power to mold the country in his image.” And that will mean a strong alliance with U.S. President Donald Trump, pension reform, harsher policing, and more violence to come.

View
Comments
Tags: Brazil, Elections, populism, South America

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Jair Bolsonaro waves to the crowd during a military event in São Paulo on May 3. (Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images)

The Military Returns to Brazilian Politics

As Bolsonaro takes the lead, the future looks dim for democracy in Brasília.

Argument |
Far-right Brazilian presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Oct 11. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images)

The Sad Decline of Brazil’s Political Establishment

Voters are manifesting their profound unhappiness with the status quo. Jair Bolsonaro is the result.

Elephants in the Room |
Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a press conference he called to announce his intention to run for the Brazilian presidency in the October 2018 election, in Rio de Janeiro on August 10, 2017. (Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images)

Jair Bolsonaro’s Model Isn’t Berlusconi. It’s Goebbels.

The far-right Brazilian leader isn’t just another conservative populist. His propaganda campaign has taken a page straight from the Nazi playbook.

Argument |

Latest

FP’s Guide to the Brazilian Election

Flirting With Fascism

China’s Nightmare Homestay

How to Compromise With Populism

Italy’s Left-Wing Populists Won’t Stop the Far-Right. They’ll Strengthen It.
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Bolton’s Whisper Campaign to Oust Mattis 560 Shares
  2. 2
    China’s Dangerous Dollar Addiction 423 Shares
  3. 3
    Counting the Dead in Europe’s Forgotten War 627 Shares
  4. 4
    The Party Is Over 222 Shares
  5. 5
    China’s Nightmare Homestay 5 Shares

Voices

The Pentagon Loves Saudi Arabia, in Sickness and in Health

Trump’s Punk Rock Nuclear Policy

How to Get Away With Murder (Saudi Edition)