Podcast

Not Just Bombs but Economic Warfare

On the podcast: How a Saudi-led campaign has starved Yemen’s children.

A 10-year-old Yemeni boy, Ghazi Ali bin Ali, who suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at a hospital in Jabal Habashi on the outskirts of Taiz on Oct. 30. (Ahmad Al-Basha/AFP/Getty Images)
A 10-year-old Yemeni boy, Ghazi Ali bin Ali, who suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at a hospital in Jabal Habashi on the outskirts of Taiz on Oct. 30. (Ahmad Al-Basha/AFP/Getty Images)

For three years now, the United States has supported the Saudi-led war in Yemen with arms sales, intelligence assistance, and refueling operations. But this past week, senior officials signaled a possible shift in the U.S. position. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both called for a cease-fire within 30 days. Other Washington insiders speculated that the results of the midterm elections in Congress could move the United States further from the Saudi Arabia—in part because of the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month.

The war has killed thousands of Yemeni civilians, collapsed the country’s economy, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

On the podcast, we talk to journalist Iona Craig, who lived in Yemen for years and still makes regular reporting from her home in the United Kingdom.

View
Comments
Tags: First Person, Iran, Saudi Arabia, United States, Yemen

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Yemeni fighters supporting forces loyal to Yemen’s Saudi-backed government take part in a graduation ceremony in Taez, Yemen, on Oct. 27. (Ahman al-Basha/AFP/Getty Images)

The New Front in Yemen’s Civil War Is Jamal Khashoggi

Yemenis can’t stop talking about the journalist’s murder.

Argument |
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis addresses a press conference in Prague on Oct. 28. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Pushes for Cease-Fire in Yemen

The secretaries of defense and state call for an end to the violence.

Report |
,
Families wait for care at a health center in Yemen in September. (Courtesy International Rescue Committee)

Starvation and Child Soldiers: On the Ground in Yemen

International Rescue Committee chief sees the devastation firsthand and calls on the United States to end support for the Saudi-led coalition.

Report |

Latest

Not Just Bombs but Economic Warfare

U.S. to Allow Some Iranian Oil Sales—For Now

Netanyahu Envoy Throws Midterm Lifeline to Republicans

How House Democrats Plan to Investigate Trump’s Russia Ties

The New Front in Yemen’s Civil War Is Jamal Khashoggi
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    For Them, Afghanistan Is Safer Than China 670 Shares
  2. 2
    The Economic Crisis Is Over. Populism Is Forever. 269 Shares
  3. 3
    Mohammed bin Salman Is the Next Saddam Hussein 7551 Shares
  4. 4
    Mohammed bin Salman Isn't Saudi Arabia's First Fake Reformer 248 Shares
  5. 5
    The New Front in Yemen's Civil War Is Jamal Khashoggi 30 Shares

Voices

Trump’s Divisive Speech Puts the First Amendment at Risk

The Economic Crisis Is Over. Populism Is Forever.

The Pentagon Loves Saudi Arabia, in Sickness and in Health