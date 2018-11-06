The Surge Comes to Washington

The U.S. Congress could see the largest influx of military veterans in decades as a new generation of service members, many of them women, seeks higher office in elections on Tuesday.

More than 170 veterans are competing in congressional races across the country. In 28 of those races, former servicemembers have a realistic chance of winning and in another seven of the contests, veterans are strongly favored to win, according to Foreign Policy’s analysis of data provided by Military Times and the Cook Political Report.

For the first time, many of the most high-profile veteran candidates are women. Democrat Mikie Sherrill, a 46-year-old former federal prosecutor and mother of four who served as a helicopter pilot in the Navy, is running in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, which has not sent a Democrat to Congress since 1985. In Kentucky’s 6th District, Amy McGrath, the first female Marine to fly an F/A-18 fighter jet in combat, wasn’t even favored to win the primary, but her first political ad went viral online. Meanwhile, Arizona Republican Rep. Martha McSally, a former Air Force pilot who has championed veterans’ issues and helped save the beloved A-10 Warthog attack jet from the boneyard, is vying for a Senate seat.

So why are so many veterans running in this election? Jeremy Teigen, a political scientist at Ramapo College of New Jersey who wrote the book Why Veterans Run, believes both parties made more of a concerted effort in this cycle to recruit veteran candidates in races where they had a shot at winning, perhaps as an antidote to President Donald Trump. He pointed to the Serve America PAC of Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran, as a critical source of cash and influence for many former service members.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, agreed that Trump’s 2016 election and his foreign policy, particularly his coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin, motivated many veterans to run for office.

“As a man who used medical and educational deferments to avoid military service [and] said misogynistic things about women … what better force to try to retake the House but women [vets]?” Teigen said.

Close Races Featuring Veteran Candidates

Leans Republican Leans Democrat Toss-up Alaska At-Large District Army, 1950s Arizona Senate Air Force, 1980s-2010s California 10th District Air Force, 1980s-2000s California 25th District Army, 1980s-1990s California 39th District Navy, 1990s-2000s California 50th District Marine Corps, 2000s-2010s Colorado 6th District Army, 1990s-2000s Colorado 6th District Army, 1970s; Marine Corps, 1970s-1990s, 2000s Florida 6th District Army, 1990s-2010s Florida 16th District Air Force, 1970s Florida 18th District Army, 2000s-2010s Florida Senate Army, 1960s-1970s Florida Senate Navy, 1970s Illinois 12th District Navy, 2000s Illinois 12th District Marine Corps, 1970s-1980s Kansas 2nd District Army, 2000s-2010s Kentucky 6th District Marine Corps, 1990s-2010s Maine 2nd District Marine Corps, 2000s Minnesota 1st District Army, 2000s Nebraska 2nd District Air Force, 1980s-2010s New Jersey 11th District Navy, 1990s-2000s New York 11th District Army, 2010s North Carolina 9th District Marine Corps, 2000s Pennsylvania 10th District Army, 1990s-2000s Pennsylvania 16th District Marine Corps, 1970s Texas 22nd District Navy, 1980s-2000s Texas 23rd District Air Force, 2000s Virginia 2nd District Navy, 1990s-2010s Virginia 2nd District Navy, 1990s-2000s Virginia 5th District Air Force, 1990s-2000s West Virginia 3rd District Army, 1980s-2010s Wisconsin 1st District Army, 1980s

Races in Which Veterans Are Expected to Win

Solid Republican Likely Republican Solid Democrat Likely Democrat Delaware Senate Navy, 1960s-1990s Mississippi Senate Air Force, 1970s-2000s Minnesota 7th District Army, 1960s Oklahoma 5th District Army, 1980s-2000s Pennsylvania 6th District Air Force, 1980s-2000s Pennsylvania 14th District Navy, 2000s-2010s Texas 2nd District Navy, 2000s-2010s

Sources: The Cook Political Report and Military Times