Podcast

‘How Do You Balance a Million People Murdered Against 22 Defendants?’

On the podcast: The last living Nuremberg prosecutor describes the Allied trials against Nazi leaders.

Benjamin Ferencz, a former chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials, at his home in Delray Beach, Florida, on March 10, 2016. (Brooks Kraft/Getty Images)
Benjamin Ferencz, a former chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials, at his home in Delray Beach, Florida, on March 10, 2016. (Brooks Kraft/Getty Images)

Eighty years ago this week, Nazis burned synagogues, desecrated cemeteries, and destroyed thousands of Jewish businesses and homes across Germany, Austria, and occupied Czechoslovakia. The event came to be known as Kristallnacht—the night of broken glass—and foreshadowed the genocide of 6 million Jews in World War II.

On the podcast, we talk to Benjamin Ferencz, the last living prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials where Nazi leaders were brought to justice. A U.S. Army veteran with a law degree from Harvard University, Ferencz was just 27 at the start of the trials. He had never prosecuted a case in his life. Now 99, he is the subject of a new film, Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz, directed by Barry Avrich.

View
Comments
Tags: First Person, international law, nazism

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers a statement regarding Qatar at the State Department, June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. Tillerson called on Mideast countries to ease the blockade on Qatar. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tillerson to Shutter State Department War Crimes Office

Critics charge top U.S. diplomat with giving the green light to perpetrators of mass atrocities.

Report |
Demonstrators burn flares and wave Polish flags during the annual march to commemorate Poland's National Independence Day in Warsaw on November 11, 2017.

Poland’s Holocaust Denialism Will Come Back to Haunt It

Polish leaders thought peddling historical revisionism at home had no consequences; now, it could threaten two crucial alliances.

Argument |
Rep Ro Khanna (D-CA) speaks at a rally on April 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

Eastern European Laws on World War II History Spark Congressional Reaction

Will a letter sent by concerned lawmakers encourage leaders to change course or further polarize politics?

Report |

Latest

Trump’s Fool’s Gold in Venezuela

‘How Do You Balance a Million People Murdered Against 22 Defendants?’

Northern Iraq May Be Free, but the South Is Seething

The New U.N. Envoy to Syria Should Kill the Political Process to Save It

Pompeo to Tap New Envoy for Troubled Central African Region
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Macron Finds the Immoral Way to Remember World War I 57 Shares
  2. 2
    World War I's Depressing Lessons for Asia 30 Shares
  3. 3
    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates Are Starving Yemenis to Death 2107 Shares
  4. 4
    Failed Prophecies Won't Stop Trump's True Believers 138 Shares
  5. 5
    Oman Just Bought Israeli Insurance 1079 Shares

Voices

Oman Just Bought Israeli Insurance

The Foreign-Policy Establishment Reeks of Desperation

Trump’s Divisive Speech Puts the First Amendment at Risk