Inside China’s Reeducation Camps

On the podcast: A Uighur journalist describes the plight of her own relatives interned in Xinjiang. 

A demonstrator attends a protest to denounce China's treatment of ethnic Uighur Muslims in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, on July 5 (OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)
A demonstrator attends a protest to denounce China's treatment of ethnic Uighur Muslims in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, on July 5 (OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Last week a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington introduced new legislation that would compel the Trump administration to punish China for its brutal crackdown on the Uighurs, a mostly Muslim group in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

Chinese authorities have rounded up as many as one million Uighurs, as well as ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Muslims, and interned them in what authorities call “reeducation camps.” Those living outside the camps in Xinjiang are subject to round-the-clock surveillance in conditions akin to those of a police state.

Gulchehra Hoja, a Uighur journalist with Radio Free Asia, joins us on the podcast this week. Almost two dozen members of her family have been detained by Chinese authorities. 

