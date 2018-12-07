Podcast

Shot in Sri Lanka, Shelled in Syria

On the podcast: War correspondent Marie Colvin documented the horrors of war until one of them took her life.

War correspondent Marie Colvin in Peeblesshire, Scotland, on Aug. 20, 2011. (Writer Pictures via AP Images)
War correspondent Marie Colvin in Peeblesshire, Scotland, on Aug. 20, 2011. (Writer Pictures via AP Images)

American journalist Marie Colvin, who was killed while covering the conflict in Syria in 2012, was one of the preeminent war correspondents of her time.

Writing for the British Sunday Times, Colvin often sought out the most dangerous places where the worst violence was taking place. She covered East Timor, Chechnya, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the Arab Spring. She often said that she wrote about those places so that western governments couldn’t say they didn’t know about the terrible things happening there.

But Colvin regularly paid a price for her work. She lost an eye during Sri Lanka’s civil war and suffered from recurring PTSD. She had many lovers, and two husbands, but her personal life was tempestuous.

Colvin’s life is the subject of a new book by Lindsey Hilsum, herself a foreign correspondent for Channel 4 news in Britain. She and Colvin covered some of the same conflicts and became close friends. The book is called In Extremis: The Life and Death of War Correspondent Marie Colvin. Hilsum is our guest on First Person this week.

View
Comments
Tags: First Person, Sri Lanka, Syria, War

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Cumhuriyet editor in chief Can Dundar speaks to media as he arrives at a courthouse for trial in Istanbul on April 1, 2016. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

‘To Be a Journalist in Turkey Means You’re Ready to Sacrifice Everything’

On the podcast: the price one Turkish newspaper editor is paying for angering President Erdogan.

Podcast
Kashmiri Muslims carry the coffin of slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari during a funeral procession at Kreeri, India on June 15, (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/Getty Images)

Nobody’s Protecting India’s Bravest Journalists

I had the resources to survive a campaign of online hate — but other reporters have been far less fortunate.

Argument |
A picture taken on March 1, 2018 shows a member of the Russian military police standing guard between the portraits of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) hanging outside a guard-post at the Wafideen checkpoint on the outskirts of Damascus neighbouring the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Syrian War Is Over, and America Lost

Bashar al-Assad won. It’s worth thinking about why the United States didn’t.

Voice |

Latest

Shot in Sri Lanka, Shelled in Syria

Snap Poll: What Experts Make of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Judging Bolsonaro

China Killed Prince

A Preview of Your Chinese Future
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    One Belt, One Road, One Big Mistake 160 Shares
  2. 2
    How to Kill a Presidential Scandal 1581 Shares
  3. 3
    A Preview of Your Chinese Future 41 Shares
  4. 4
    China Killed Prince 35 Shares
  5. 5
    The Nobel Prize for Climate Catastrophe 277 Shares

Voices

Mohammed bin Salman Is Worse Than a Criminal. He’s a Symbol.

Global Warming Is Setting Fire to American Leadership

Macron Can Survive France’s Anger