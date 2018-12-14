The Brexit Rubik’s Cube

British Prime Minister Theresa May experienced some of the toughest days of her political career this past week. First, she had to postpone a vote on her Brexit plan in Parliament because she didn’t have the support she needed. Then, she faced down a rebellion in her own Conservative Party.

The challenges underscored just how difficult it is for Britain to sever itself from the European Union. As the March deadline gets closer, some Brits are calling for a total reconsideration of Brexit—or even a second referendum.

One of those Brits, Eloise Todd, is our guest on the podcast this week. Todd heads the group Best for Britain, which opposes Brexit.