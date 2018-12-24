2018: The Year in Review

Goodbye War on Terror, Hello China and Russia

Five Reads: The best Foreign Policy stories of 2018 on defense and security.

Chinese soldiers ride on armored missile carriers as they pass in front of Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City during a military parade on Sept. 3, 2015, in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Chinese soldiers ride on armored missile carriers as they pass in front of Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City during a military parade on Sept. 3, 2015, in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

With a large rise in U.S. defense spending and a new National Defense Strategy released in January, 2018 was the year the Trump administration left its mark on U.S. military policy.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis began reorienting the military away from the counterterrorism fight of the past two decades and toward competition with near-peers like Russia and China. The Pentagon began preparations to launch a new branch of the military, the Space Force. And top military officials declared the administration’s strategy in Afghanistan a success—even as the Taliban gained control of more and more swaths of the country. To cap off the year, President Donald Trump said he would withdraw all U.S. troops from Syria, drawing criticism from some lawmakers and experts who compared the decision to President Barack Obama’s hasty retreat from Iraq, and prompting Mattis to resign.

Here are five Foreign Policy articles that capture the major defense issues in 2018:

1. China’s New Aircraft Carrier Is Already Obsolete

by Sam Roggeveen, April 25

There is a mystery at the heart of China’s ambitious aircraft carrier program. Over the course of its immense naval modernization effort of the last two decades, China has put much effort into making aircraft carriers obsolete. Beijing has acquired dozens of submarines, fleets of strike aircraft, and missiles that can be fired from the air, land, sea, and under the sea, all with one purpose: to make it excessively dangerous for large surface ships to operate near China’s coast. China has even invented an entirely new class of weapon—the anti-ship ballistic missile—that has been dubbed a “carrier killer.” So why is China now investing in its own fleet of carriers?

2. Russian Jamming Poses a Growing Threat to U.S. Troops in Syria

by Lara Seligman, July 30

American troops deployed in Syria who have experienced Russian electronic attacks say they are no less dangerous than conventional strikes with bombs and artillery. But they also say the confrontation is allowing U.S. troops a rare opportunity to experience Russian technology in the battlefield and figure out how to defend against it.

3. Why the Military Must Learn to Love Silicon Valley

by Lara Seligman, Sept. 12

The Defense Department’s slow-moving effort to build a massive cloud storage unit to securely warehouse and categorize top-secret information reveals the fundamental mismatch between the clunky, risk-averse Pentagon and the agile, innovative commercial technology industry. But it has also forced the department to confront a sobering truth: If it hopes to maintain U.S. military dominance, it must make such partnerships work.

4. Taiwan Can Win a War with China

by Tanner Greer, Sept. 25

Chinese commanders fear they may be forced into armed contest with an enemy that is better trained, better motivated, and better prepared for the rigors of warfare than troops China’s army could field against them. A cross-strait war looks far less like an inevitable victory for China than it does a staggeringly risky gamble

5. How the Generals Are Routing the Policy Wonks at the Pentagon

by Lara Seligman, Nov. 15

Frustrated by lack of influence and disheartened by Trump’s rhetoric, Department of Defense civilians are heading for the door, leaving key positions unfilled in a Pentagon increasingly run by active-duty or retired military officers.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on October 23, 2018. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)

Mohammed bin Salman Is the Next Saddam Hussein

In the 1980s, the United States embraced a brutal Middle Eastern tyrant simply because he opposed Iran. Washington should not repeat the same mistake today.

Argument |
,
Soldiers of the 21st Motorized Infantry Brigade patrol in the streets of Buea, Cameroon on April 26, 2018.

The United States Can Stop Cameroon’s Brutal Crackdown

Washington must not ignore atrocities against the country’s Anglophones. It should use existing U.S. laws to force an end to the violence.

Argument |
Seligman_1

Why the Military Must Learn to Love Silicon Valley

The U.S. Defense Department and big tech need each other—but getting along won’t be easy

Feature |

Lara Seligman is Foreign Policy's Pentagon correspondent. @laraseligman

Tags: 2018: The Year in Review, Afghanistan, China, Russia, Syria, Taliban

