2018: The Year in Review

Reckless in Riyadh

Five Reads: The best Foreign Policy stories of 2018 on U.S.-Saudi relations and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

By
|
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in the Riyadh on Oct. 23. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in the Riyadh on Oct. 23. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)

The tragedy of Jamal Khashoggi’s career as a journalist and critic is that, when it came to the issue he was most passionate about—his country’s future—he ended up having more influence dead than alive.

Khashoggi was fearless and eloquent in the pages of the Washington Post in exposing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tyranny, and that may well have been his undoing. The crown prince, bearing the sporty initials “MbS,” had carefully cultivated a self-image of enlightened reformer with important American officials, not least U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Khashoggi challenged that reputation, and MbS wanted him stopped. Evidence gathered by the Turkish government and U.S. intelligence officials later pointed unmistakably to the crown prince’s culpability in ordering his killing. What MbS didn’t count on was that, after the brutal and shocking murder of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, he himself would become a global pariah, the U.S. Senate would rebel against the Saudi war in Yemen, and U.S.-Saudi relations would fall into a deep crisis.

1. Mohammed bin Salman is Weak, Weak, Weak

by Steven A. Cook, Aug. 7

Steven Cook anticipates Mohammed bin Salman’s downfall with this colorful look at how the crown prince overreacted to mild criticism from Canada, and “comes out looking every bit the impetuous, petty, immature, tyrant that his critics say he is.”

2. Crown Prince of Disorder

by Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, March 21

This is another piece that foresaw that the U.S.-Saudi relationship was headed for trouble long before the Khashoggi tragedy. Kristian Coates Ulrichsen writes that the  “visit of the king-in-waiting will occur against the backdrop of tensions that may yet overshadow U.S.-Saudi ties for some time to come.”

Saudi Army artillery fire shells toward Yemen from southwestern Saudi Arabia on April 13, 2015. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images)

3. U.S.-Backed Catastrophe Brewing in Yemen

by Keith Johnson, Robbie Gramer, and Colum Lynch, June 11

In this reported piece published in June, Keith Johnson, Robbie Gramer, and Colum Lynch sketched the outlines of the horrific human catastrophe in Yemen.

4. The U.S.-Saudi Relationship: Too Faustian to Fail?

by Michael Hirsh, Oct. 10

Mohammed bin Salman, while making friends in high places in the West, only grew more reckless and savage in his crackdown at home. Given all the deep money ties, it is no surprise that the Trump administration has not broken with Saudi Arabia.

5. Are Putin and Mohammed bin Salman Getting Ready for Another High-Five?

by Keith Johnson, Dec. 6

Keith Johnson takes a look over the horizon at how Russia and Saudi Arabia are forging closer energy-based ties in the aftermath of the Khashoggi scandal.

Read More

Norwegian and German military personnel train with a Patriot surface-to-air missile system in Norway on Oct. 24. (Kevin Schrief/Department of Defense Photo)

U.S., Turkey Take Key Step Toward Patriot Missile Deal

The agreement could remove irritant in relations between NATO and Ankara.

Report |
CIA Director Gina Haspel arrives to brief legislators on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Neither U.S. Senators nor Trump’s Team Is Lying About Khashoggi’s Killing

But the White House’s spin tactics are not doing it any favors.

Shadow Government |
Armed Houthi separatists brandish their weapons as they gather in the capital Sanaa on Dec. 13. (Photo credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)

Is Yemen’s Torment Finally Ending?

The latest cease-fire raises hopes, but officials fear war could break out again.

Report |

Michael Hirsh is a senior correspondent at Foreign Policy@michaelphirsh

View
Comments
Tags: 2018: The Year in Review, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United States, Yemen

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Norwegian and German military personnel train with a Patriot surface-to-air missile system in Norway on Oct. 24. (Kevin Schrief/Department of Defense Photo)

U.S., Turkey Take Key Step Toward Patriot Missile Deal

The agreement could remove irritant in relations between NATO and Ankara.

Report |
CIA Director Gina Haspel arrives to brief legislators on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Neither U.S. Senators nor Trump’s Team Is Lying About Khashoggi’s Killing

But the White House’s spin tactics are not doing it any favors.

Shadow Government |
Armed Houthi separatists brandish their weapons as they gather in the capital Sanaa on Dec. 13. (Photo credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)

Is Yemen’s Torment Finally Ending?

The latest cease-fire raises hopes, but officials fear war could break out again.

Report |

Latest

Reckless in Riyadh

This Year’s Essential Deep Dives

The Welfare State Is Committing Suicide by Artificial Intelligence

Ever Cagey, Netanyahu Calls an Early Election He’s Expected to Win

Erdogan’s Anti-Semitism Will Sink Turkey’s Economy
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    The Welfare State Is Committing Suicide by Artificial Intelligence 51 Shares
  2. 2
    Goodbye War on Terror, Hello China and Russia 825 Shares
  3. 3
    Erdogan’s Anti-Semitism Will Sink Turkey’s Economy 59 Shares
  4. 4
    Reckless in Riyadh 1 Shares
  5. 5
    How Russian Money Helped Save Trump’s Business 9301 Shares

Voices

Good Riddance to America’s Syria Policy

Sisi Isn’t Mubarak. He’s Much Worse.

6 Questions to Ask Before Starting Your Next War