Podcast

Why Economists Hate Tariffs

On the podcast: How the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930 embroiled the U.S. in a trade war and prolonged the Great Depression.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed presidential memorandum aimed at what he calls Chinese economic aggression at the White House on March 22. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed presidential memorandum aimed at what he calls Chinese economic aggression at the White House on March 22. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

To many economists, U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs against China and other countries are reminiscent of another American trade war—one launched in 1930 that ended badly for everyone involved.

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act introduced duties on about 900 products against Canada, the United Kingdom, and other countries. The United States was already in the throes of the Great Depression; the retaliation made it worse. It took America more than a decade to recover.

On the First Person podcast, we’re re-airing a version of our Aug. 3 interview with Dartmouth University economist Douglas Irwin, who wrote a book about Smoot-Hawley. Irwin talks about tariffs, trade wars, and that iconic scene in the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Anyone? Anyone?

View
Comments
Tags: First Person, trade protectionism

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed presidential memorandum aimed at what he calls "China's economic aggression" in Washington on March 22. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Lesson of Smoot-Hawley

On the podcast: The last big American trade war was in 1930. It ended badly for everyone.

Podcast
A truck transports a shipping container at a port in Zhangjiagang, China, on Aug. 7. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

The Trade War Has Claimed Its First Victim

Tariffs from the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, and the EU may have damaged the WTO beyond repair.

Argument |
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence laid out the Trump administration’s tougher policy toward China in Washington on Oct. 4. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s No Longer Just a Trade War Between the U.S. and China

Vice President Pence’s fierce attack and allegations of tech spying escalate the conflict.

Report |
,

Latest

Why Economists Hate Tariffs

In Reversal, Trump Signals Further Boost in Defense Spending

‘We Can’t Save Syrians Anymore, But We Can Save the Truth’

Our Top Stories of 2018

China Doesn’t Have to Keep Playing the Victim
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    The Welfare State Is Committing Suicide by Artificial Intelligence 1076 Shares
  2. 2
    How Russian Money Helped Save Trump’s Business 14767 Shares
  3. 3
    James Mattis Wasn't Ready to Serve in a Democracy 312 Shares
  4. 4
    China Doesn't Have to Keep Playing the Victim 2 Shares
  5. 5
    Good Riddance to America's Syria Policy 1967 Shares

Voices

James Mattis Wasn’t Ready to Serve in a Democracy

Good Riddance to America’s Syria Policy

Sisi Isn’t Mubarak. He’s Much Worse.