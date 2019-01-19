Our Best Weekend Reads

This week, Britain stepped further out into the terrifying unknown—and dominated global headlines. Battered but somehow not defeated, Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly survived a no-confidence vote Wednesday, emerging with her job intact but her power in tatters. The defeats have fractured the Conservative Party, and the country is now more divided than ever.

Below are five essential essays in Foreign Policy that encapsulate the biggest headlines of the week.

Britain just can’t seem to wake from its Brexit nightmare. FP’s Michael Hirsh and Keith Johnson explain the ongoing battle of the Brexiteers, as well as the long road that lies ahead for the country.

President Donald Trump has time and again said the United States could, and would, withdraw from NATO. But someone could stop him first, right? Not necessarily. FP’s Robbie Gramer looks into the challenge of the Trump presidency and finds that the guardrails that typically curb a president’s powers are far more often time-honored traditions and norms than actual laws. Which means, yes, Trump can do that.

Russia has clearly resented the constraints of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which bans the United States and Russia from having nuclear or conventional ground-based missiles. Even Trump has talked about canning the 32-year-old agreement. But in all the hand-wringing over ending the treaty, there has been little discussion of the impact scrapping the accord would have on non-nuclear weapons systems in Europe, writes Rowan Allport, a senior fellow at the Human Security Centre.

It has been nearly a decade since Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has had to fear political opposition. But now, a new party called Momentum has managed to get the country’s far-right on the same page as the left, uniting those from both ends of the political spectrum against Orban, Paul Hockenos writes.

Ebola is making a terrible transition from epidemic to endemic, FP’s Laurie Garrett writes. Though Ebola’s rise and fall dominated headlines in 2014, it’s far from vanquished. Today, the Ebola epidemic threatens the 4.5 million people of North Kivu—a war-torn area in central Africa with one of the largest-ever outbreaks—as well as the rest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and populations in bordering nations.

