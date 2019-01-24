Response

Bangladesh Is Booming. Don’t Believe the Negative Hype.

Sumit Ganguly's recent FP article branded Bangladesh's election a debacle. Dhaka's ambassador to the United States begs to differ.

By
|
Supporters of the Bangladesh Awami League attend a grand rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan. 19, to celebrate its landslide victory in the country’s 11th parliamentary election, held on Dec. 30, 2018. (Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
Supporters of the Bangladesh Awami League attend a grand rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Jan. 19, to celebrate its landslide victory in the country’s 11th parliamentary election, held on Dec. 30, 2018. (Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Foreign Policy’s Jan. 7 article titled “The World Should Be Watching Bangladesh’s Election Debacle” is an inaccurate and unfair portrayal of Bangladesh’s recent election.

The article is wrong when it asserts that Bangladesh doesn’t have a strategy to curb religious extremism. The opposite is the case. The government has a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Bangladesh has been lauded by the United States, India, and others for being a reliable ally in the global war on terrorism. In recent years, the government has intensified not only its enforcement but also its educational efforts designed to dissuade young men—the chief recruits of extremists—from radicalizing.

Bangladeshi authorities have investigated accusations of “disappearances” and found arrest rates no higher than normal and that many “disappearances” were convicted criminals on the lam. They also discovered that some of the extremists perpetuating violence wore police uniforms to disguise their identities. The few officers guilty of improper arrests have been stripped of their jobs.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman have been convicted by the independent judiciary of a variety of crimes. Evidence, not politics, is the reason they were found guilty. A U.S. FBI agent and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer have submitted sworn affidavits in a case pending against Zia. For five of the six years of Zia’s last term as prime minister (2001-2006), Bangladesh was ranked as the world’s most corrupt country by Transparency International. Bangladesh is still cleaning up her mess.

Bangladesh has a booming economy, a robust export trade, and human development indicators that outpace even its runaway growth. That’s why voters once again returned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to office.

Mohammad Ziauddin is Bangladesh’s ambassador to the United States.

View
Comments
Tags: Bangladesh, Corruption, India, United States
A decade of Global Thinkers

A decade of Global Thinkers

The past year's 100 most influential thinkers and doers Read Now

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

In Dhaka, people read newspapers carrying headlines outlining the general election results on Dec. 31, 2018. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured a fourth term with a landslide victory in a vote the opposition slammed as "farcical" over claims of vote-rigging, and clashes between rival supporters that killed at least 17 people. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP/Getty Images)

The World Should Be Watching Bangladesh’s Election Debacle

The ruling party is making a mockery of the electoral process, pandering to Islamic extremists, and turning the country into an authoritarian state

Argument |
A man stands under an umbrella as monsoon rains arrive in Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Aug. 28. More than 700,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

It’s Time to Hold Myanmar Accountable

A year after the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya began, the United States is still dragging its feet.

Shadow Government |
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrols near the India Bangladesh fencing border ahead of 72nd Independence Day celebrations, at Lankamura village in Agartala, the capital of northeastern state of Tripura on August 13, 2018. (ARINDAM DEY/AFP/Getty Images)

India’s Hindu Nationalists Still Feed Off Partition’s Wounds

Assam's citizenship crisis is the latest legacy of a division that made nations.

Argument |

Latest

Bangladesh Is Booming. Don’t Believe the Negative Hype.

Trump and May Are Discrediting Democracy

China’s Media Forecast is Bleak and Stormy

New Bill Seeks to Energize American Cyberdiplomacy

Davos Has Learned to Fake Populism
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Iran’s Deadly Puppet Master 1805 Shares
  2. 2
    How Venezuela Struck It Poor 3470 Shares
  3. 3
    2019 Global Thinkers 1132 Shares
  4. 4
    Spite Won’t Beat China in Africa 260 Shares
  5. 5
    China's Media Forecast is Bleak and Stormy 2 Shares

Voices

Trump and May Are Discrediting Democracy

Why the New York Knicks Keep Dunking on Erdogan

Europe’s Future Is as China’s Enemy