What’s Next for Venezuela?

Venezuela has taken a sharp turn after years of economic and political instability under the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro. Last week, the country’s National Assembly declared Maduro illegitimate and this week the head of that body, Juan Guaidó, took an informal oath of office and declared himself interim president. The United States and dozens of other countries rushed to recognize the new leader but it remains unclear whether Venezuela’s military will support the move.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, Foreign Policy’s editor in chief, Jonathan Tepperman, led a panel discussion on Venezuela’s future. Watch the video below.