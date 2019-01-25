Podcast

An American Captive in Iran

On the podcast: The Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian recounts his grueling 18 months in an Iranian prison.

The Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington on Jan. 8 before a hearing for his lawsuit against the government of Iran. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington on Jan. 8 before a hearing for his lawsuit against the government of Iran. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In 2014, Iranian authorities arrested Jason Rezaian at his home in Tehran, where he’d been covering Iran for the Washington Post. Over the next 544 days, Rezaian was held in the notorious Evin Prison, interrogated for hours on end, tried for espionage, and used, effectively, as a bargaining chip in the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. His wife, Yeganeh Salehi, was also imprisoned for 72 days.

On FP’s First Person podcast this week, Rezaian describes his prison ordeal and the campaign his wife and brother led for his release.

View
Comments
Tags: First Person, Iran, nuclear, United States
A decade of Global Thinkers

A decade of Global Thinkers

The past year's 100 most influential thinkers and doers Read Now

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

A man withdraws Iranian rials from an ATM in Tehran on July 31. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

Ordinary Iranians Will Suffer, but Regime Insiders Will Profit

On our podcast: Journalist Jason Rezaian recalls life in Iran under sanctions.

Podcast
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the American withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal at the White House on May 8, 2018. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The Day After the Iranian Nuclear Deal

Five Reads: The best Foreign Policy stories of 2018 on Iran.

2018: The Year in Review |
Angirekula Sreekanth poses for a photograph with a copy of his U.S. visa and those of his relatives at the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Rangareddy district, near Hyderabad, on April 29, 2017.

A New U.S. Immigration Law Would Hurt Iranians the Most

H.R. 392 will help skilled immigrants from India jump the green-card queue—at the expense of everyone else.

Argument |

Latest

There’s One Country in Europe Where Putin Is a Rock Star

An American Captive in Iran

Bangladesh Is Booming. Don’t Believe the Negative Hype.

Trump and May Are Discrediting Democracy

China’s Media Forecast Is Bleak and Stormy
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Iran’s Deadly Puppet Master 2080 Shares
  2. 2
    The Kindness Quotient 1495 Shares
  3. 3
    How Jared Kushner’s Newspaper Became a Favorite Outlet for WikiLeaks Election Hacks 2020 Shares
  4. 4
    Europe’s Future Is as China’s Enemy 449 Shares
  5. 5
    There’s One Country in Europe Where Putin Is a Rock Star 4 Shares

Voices

Trump and May Are Discrediting Democracy

Why the New York Knicks Keep Dunking on Erdogan

Europe’s Future Is as China’s Enemy