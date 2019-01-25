An American Captive in Iran

In 2014, Iranian authorities arrested Jason Rezaian at his home in Tehran, where he’d been covering Iran for the Washington Post. Over the next 544 days, Rezaian was held in the notorious Evin Prison, interrogated for hours on end, tried for espionage, and used, effectively, as a bargaining chip in the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. His wife, Yeganeh Salehi, was also imprisoned for 72 days.

On FP’s First Person podcast this week, Rezaian describes his prison ordeal and the campaign his wife and brother led for his release.