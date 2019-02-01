Venezuela Unraveled

Venezuela is falling apart. Under President Nicolás Maduro, millions of people have fled the country, and many of those left behind are starving. Violence is rampant.

Last week, the opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself president, receiving the backing of the United States, Canada, and several Latin American countries. But Maduro remains firmly in power and in control of the armed forces.

On First Person this week, the Venezuelan human rights activist Giannina Raffo describes the deprivation and chaos that have come to characterize life in the country.

Raffo fled Venezuela in 2016 and now lives in the United States.