Our Best Weekend Reads

President Donald Trump began the week by levying new sanctions on Venezuela. Tensions continue to mount: The opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who declared himself interim president last month, has been recognized as such by the United States, but President Nicolás Maduro retains the support of the military.

Just as the Trump administration was taking a stand against sham elections in Venezuela, it quietly did the opposite in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

These are Foreign Policy’s top five weekend reads.

New U.S. sanctions, which could take lots of Venezuelan oil off the market, will likely make it that much harder to put tougher restrictions on Iran’s oil sales later this spring, FP’s Keith Johnson reports.

The State Department’s decision to endorse Felix Tshisekedi’s unlikely presidency took some U.S. officials by surprise, Robbie Gramer and Jefcoate O’Donnell report in an FP exclusive.

If Western elites understood how the postwar liberal system was created, they’d think twice about asking for its renewal, Adam Tooze writes.

Moscow is demanding control over users’ personal data, FP’s Amy Mackinnon reports.

Washington failed at the most promising path toward stability in Afghanistan—keeping the country’s women alive, Sophia Jones and Christina Asquith report from Kabul, in a collaboration between FP and the Fuller Project for International Reporting.

This week in gender equality: FP also covered Sweden’s feminist foreign policy, along with efforts to hold U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres accountable for his feminist promises.