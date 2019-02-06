Infographic

Maduro vs. Guaidó: A Global Scorecard

Support is waning for the Venezuelan president, but he still has Russia and China on his side.

By
|
5W Infographics/Foreign Policy
The political crisis in Venezuela has left the international community divided. More than three dozen countries have now thrown their support to Juan Guaidó, the head of the National Assembly, while Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Turkey, and a handful of smaller nations back President Nicolás Maduro.

After the embattled Maduro did not respond to an EU request to call new elections by Sunday evening, more than a dozen European countries on Monday announced their support for Guaidó. But the European Union fell short of a consensus on the issue after Italy blocked a joint statement recognizing Guaidó as president.

Guaidó declared himself interim president on Jan. 23.

Most Latin American countries have called for Maduro to go. Mexico and Uruguay have staked out neutral ground, offering to mediate the crisis, but Guaidó rejected the offer, stating that neutrality was akin to supporting Maduro.

Here’s a broad look at where the world stands on the crisis in Venezuela.

Backs Nicolás Maduro

China Russia Turkey
Cuba Iran Syria
Nicaragua Bolivia South Africa
Suriname Dominica St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Cambodia North Korea

 

Backs Juan Guaidó

Spain Britain France
Germany Austria Czech Republic
Denmark Estonia Finland
Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg
Netherlands Poland Portugal
Sweden Argentina Brazil
Canada Chile Colombia
Costa Rica Guatemala Honduras
Panama Paraguay Peru
Israel Australia United States
Kosovo Iceland Albania
Ecuador Georgia Ukraine
Belgium Hungary Croatia
Malta Macedonia Bulgaria
Slovenia

 

On the Fence

Ireland – called for a fair election Italy – internally divided on the issue
Belarus – rejected external influence Slovakia – resisted European calls
Cyprus – resisted European calls Romania – resisted European calls
Norway – called for elections Greece – called for dialogue
Uruguay – taking neutral position, offered to mediate Mexico – taking neutral position, offered to mediate

 

Amy Mackinnon is a staff writer at Foreign Policy@ak_mack

Tags: Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela