Maduro vs. Guaidó: A Global Scorecard

The political crisis in Venezuela has left the international community divided. More than three dozen countries have now thrown their support to Juan Guaidó, the head of the National Assembly, while Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Turkey, and a handful of smaller nations back President Nicolás Maduro.

After the embattled Maduro did not respond to an EU request to call new elections by Sunday evening, more than a dozen European countries on Monday announced their support for Guaidó. But the European Union fell short of a consensus on the issue after Italy blocked a joint statement recognizing Guaidó as president.

Guaidó declared himself interim president on Jan. 23.

Most Latin American countries have called for Maduro to go. Mexico and Uruguay have staked out neutral ground, offering to mediate the crisis, but Guaidó rejected the offer, stating that neutrality was akin to supporting Maduro.

Here’s a broad look at where the world stands on the crisis in Venezuela.

Backs Nicolás Maduro

China Russia Turkey Cuba Iran Syria Nicaragua Bolivia South Africa Suriname Dominica St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cambodia North Korea

Backs Juan Guaidó

Spain Britain France Germany Austria Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Netherlands Poland Portugal Sweden Argentina Brazil Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Guatemala Honduras Panama Paraguay Peru Israel Australia United States Kosovo Iceland Albania Ecuador Georgia Ukraine Belgium Hungary Croatia Malta Macedonia Bulgaria Slovenia

On the Fence