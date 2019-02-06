Infographic
Maduro vs. Guaidó: A Global Scorecard
Support is waning for the Venezuelan president, but he still has Russia and China on his side.
The political crisis in Venezuela has left the international community divided. More than three dozen countries have now thrown their support to Juan Guaidó, the head of the National Assembly, while Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Turkey, and a handful of smaller nations back President Nicolás Maduro.
After the embattled Maduro did not respond to an EU request to call new elections by Sunday evening, more than a dozen European countries on Monday announced their support for Guaidó. But the European Union fell short of a consensus on the issue after Italy blocked a joint statement recognizing Guaidó as president.
Guaidó declared himself interim president on Jan. 23.
Most Latin American countries have called for Maduro to go. Mexico and Uruguay have staked out neutral ground, offering to mediate the crisis, but Guaidó rejected the offer, stating that neutrality was akin to supporting Maduro.
Here’s a broad look at where the world stands on the crisis in Venezuela.
Backs Nicolás Maduro
|China
|Russia
|Turkey
|Cuba
|Iran
|Syria
|Nicaragua
|Bolivia
|South Africa
|Suriname
|Dominica
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|Cambodia
|North Korea
Backs Juan Guaidó
|Spain
|Britain
|France
|Germany
|Austria
|Czech Republic
|Denmark
|Estonia
|Finland
|Latvia
|Lithuania
|Luxembourg
|Netherlands
|Poland
|Portugal
|Sweden
|Argentina
|Brazil
|Canada
|Chile
|Colombia
|Costa Rica
|Guatemala
|Honduras
|Panama
|Paraguay
|Peru
|Israel
|Australia
|United States
|Kosovo
|Iceland
|Albania
|Ecuador
|Georgia
|Ukraine
|Belgium
|Hungary
|Croatia
|Malta
|Macedonia
|Bulgaria
|Slovenia
On the Fence
|Ireland – called for a fair election
|Italy – internally divided on the issue
|Belarus – rejected external influence
|Slovakia – resisted European calls
|Cyprus – resisted European calls
|Romania – resisted European calls
|Norway – called for elections
|Greece – called for dialogue
|Uruguay – taking neutral position, offered to mediate
|Mexico – taking neutral position, offered to mediate
