How the Taliban Won

The U.S. framework agreement with the Taliban to end the Afghanistan War could pave the way for the Islamist group’s return to power in Kabul. How the group managed to outlast U.S. forces for more than 17 years and effectively win the war is a more a political story than a military one—and it centers on the Taliban’s relationship with Pakistan.

Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Washington, tells that story on First Person this week.