Inside the Battle to Decriminalize Homosexuality in India

On the podcast: A human rights lawyer describes the 10-year fight for LGBT rights.

People celebrate in Bangalore on Sept. 6, 2018, after India’s top court struck down a colonial-era law that penalized gay sex. (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
In scores of countries around the world—mostly in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa—homosexuality remains a criminal offense. In a handful of those countries, it is punishable by death.

On the podcast this week, the human rights attorney Menaka Guruswamy describes the fight to overturn a colonial-era law in India that criminalized LGBT lives and relationships. Guruswamy was one of the lawyers who argued the landmark case in India’s Supreme Court last year.

India and the Global Fight for LGBT Rights

In striking down a ban on gay sex, the Supreme Court inspired activists across the world.

Indian activists shout slogans outside a police station as they demand justice for Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who has accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, in Mumbai on October 11.

India’s #MeToo Moment Came Late, but It Will Be Transformative

The rage that animated protests against sexual violence in 2012 has returned, and Indian women are fearlessly speaking out against powerful perpetrators.

584118_090702_ILGA_map5.jpg

Homosexuality is still punishable by death in five countries
