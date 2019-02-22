Inside the Battle to Decriminalize Homosexuality in India

In scores of countries around the world—mostly in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa—homosexuality remains a criminal offense. In a handful of those countries, it is punishable by death.

On the podcast this week, the human rights attorney Menaka Guruswamy describes the fight to overturn a colonial-era law in India that criminalized LGBT lives and relationships. Guruswamy was one of the lawyers who argued the landmark case in India’s Supreme Court last year.