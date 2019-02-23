Our Best Weekend Reads

As U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to meet for a second time, concerns are rising over what the two will discuss at their summit in Vietnam.

From Foreign Policy’s Michael Hirsh, Colum Lynch, and Robbie Gramer: Trump is pushing for peace with Pyongyang while Kim continues to proliferate arms, including chemical weapons materials, in the Middle East.

Going into the summit, both Trump and Kim have no reason to trust each other, Doug Bandow writes. But at this point, they’ve got to try.

Bennett Murray writes that Hanoi—the host city for the summit—sees the meeting as beneficial for Vietnam itself.

Below are five more essential pieces from Foreign Policy from the week gone by.

From FP’s Lara Seligman: The search for a permanent replacement for former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis is not going well—in recent months, at least four potential candidates approached about the job have demurred.

On this week’s podcast, the human rights lawyer Menaka Guruswamy sits down with host Sarah Wildman to describe the 10-year fight for LGBT rights in India.

Since January 2018, more than 23,000 migrants and asylum-seekers have arrived in Bosnia. But now, they’re hitting a bottleneck in the Balkans on their journey to the European Union, Dariusz Kalan writes.

In the wake of Brexit, it may be up to Scotland to write its own future. FP’s Amy Mackinnon reports.

ICYMI: Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman and former Fox News anchor, announced last Saturday that she was withdrawing from consideration for the vacant United Nations ambassador post. Now, the race is on to fill the position, FP’s Robbie Gramer and Colum Lynch report.