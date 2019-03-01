China’s War on Uighurs

In China’s semi-autonomous region of Xinjiang, authorities have locked up an estimated 1 million Uighur Muslims in internment camps. They have demolished mosques, banned the Uighur language from schools, and even used DNA to monitor the population. China says the crackdown is in response to the separatist movement in Xinjiang, but the Uighurs call it cultural genocide.

On the podcast this week, we talk to Zulhumar Isaac, a Uighur journalist living in exile in Sweden, cut off from her family and friends at home.