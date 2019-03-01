Podcast

China’s War on Uighurs

On the podcast: A Uighur journalist in exile tells her family’s story.

A guard watchtower rises above a perimeter fence of what is officially known as a "vocational skills education center" for Uighur Muslims in Dabancheng in Xinjiang, China, on Sept. 4, 2018. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)
In China’s semi-autonomous region of Xinjiang, authorities have locked up an estimated 1 million Uighur Muslims in internment camps. They have demolished mosques, banned the Uighur language from schools, and even used DNA to monitor the population. China says the crackdown is in response to the separatist movement in Xinjiang, but the Uighurs call it cultural genocide.

On the podcast this week, we talk to Zulhumar Isaac, a Uighur journalist living in exile in Sweden, cut off from her family and friends at home.

 

Chinese police patrol a night market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on June 25, 2017, a day before the Eid al-Fitr holiday. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

China Is Violating Uighurs’ Human Rights. The United States Must Act.

Much of the world has turned a blind eye to Beijing’s abuses. Washington cannot remain silent in the face of an elaborate campaign of repression and religious discrimination.

Shadow Government |
, ,
Dolkun Isa, the president of the World Uyghur Congress, in Tokyo on May 2, 2008. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Once Jailed Uighurs, Now Defends Them at U.N.

China tries to silence the group and lashes out at a U.S. diplomat.

Report |
Photo Credit: CAROL HUANG/AFP/Getty Images

One Uighur Man’s Journey Goes Viral

Cadres at the highest levels may be studying the account of a Uighur working for Chinese state-owned TV.

Tea Leaf Nation |

The New Cold War’s Warm Friends

There’s a Silver Lining in the Clouds Over the North Korea Negotiations

Mexico’s Old-School War on Crime Gets a Surprising New Champion

Bernie Sanders Still Doesn’t Pass the Commander-in-Chief Test
