Toward a More Feminist Foreign Policy

On the podcast: Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom on how to give women a voice in an arena dominated by men.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom speaks during a news conference in Berlin on April 10, 2018. (Wolfgang Kumm/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)
Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom speaks during a news conference in Berlin on April 10, 2018. (Wolfgang Kumm/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

This week, as the world marks International Women’s Day, we host on the podcast Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom. In 2014, Wallstrom forged what she described as a “feminist foreign policy” for Sweden—an approach meant to guarantee a greater say for women in an arena that has traditionally been dominated by men.

The strategy drew some criticism but has since been used as a model in France, Australia, Canada, and other countries. “I used to quote Gandhi, who said, ‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, and then you win,’” Wallstrom says.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom speaks before the U.N. Security Council meeting on understanding and addressing climate-related security risks in New York on July 11, 2018. (Luiz Rampelotto/Sipa via AP)

Sweden’s Feminist Foreign Policy, Long May It Reign

Stockholm should continue actively pursuing a foreign-policy agenda focused on gender equality. And the world should follow.

FP_Roundtable_01

One Small Step for Feminist Foreign Policy

This weekend’s meeting of female foreign ministers will be a historic achievement—and not nearly enough for the world’s women.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. (Luiz Rampelotto/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration)

Baby Steps Toward a Feminist United Nations

Women’s rights advocates are holding Secretary-General António Guterres accountable.

