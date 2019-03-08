Toward a More Feminist Foreign Policy

This week, as the world marks International Women’s Day, we host on the podcast Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom. In 2014, Wallstrom forged what she described as a “feminist foreign policy” for Sweden—an approach meant to guarantee a greater say for women in an arena that has traditionally been dominated by men.

The strategy drew some criticism but has since been used as a model in France, Australia, Canada, and other countries. “I used to quote Gandhi, who said, ‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, and then you win,’” Wallstrom says.