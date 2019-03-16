Our Best Weekend Reads

Mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, left some 49 people dead and 48 injured, in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a well-planned “terrorist attack.”

The alleged attacker, a 28-year-old Australian white nationalist, planned the mass shooting with the internet in mind, amid a rising trend of Islamophobia and far-right hate.

Meanwhile, a crash in Ethiopia brought the latest iteration of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft to a standstill over the course of less than a week.

These are Foreign Policy’s top five weekend reads.

1. How the Christchurch Shooter Played the World’s Media

In the days and hours ahead of his deadly killing spree at a New Zealand mosque on Friday, the alleged shooter left a trail of digital evidence that demonstrated one clear purpose: His terrorist attack was conceived for the internet, FP’s Elias Groll reports.

2. FP’s Guide to Islamophobia

In light of the terrorist attack on New Zealand mosques, here are some essays that help explain a global trend of Islamophobia and right-wing hate.

3. How the 737 Max Series Went Wheels Down All Over the World

An Ethiopian Airlines crash brought flights on the latest iteration of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft to a standstill in only five days, writes FP’s C.K. Hickey.

4. Russia’s Next Land Grab Won’t Be in an Ex-Soviet State. It Will Be in Europe.

First, Russian President Vladimir Putin came for Georgia, then for Ukraine. His next target is likely to be a non-NATO nation in the European Union, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili writes.

5. At the U.N., America Turns Back the Clock on Women’s Rights

Internal documents show how the United States works to stymie progress on women’s health, cultural issues, and climate change, FP’s Colum Lynch and Robbie Gramer report.