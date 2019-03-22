Podcast

Meltdown at Chernobyl

On the podcast: A journalist reconstructs the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Workers spray contaminated houses within the “no-go” cordon around Chernobyl (Igor Kostin/Sygma via Getty Images)
In April 1986, reactor No. 4 of the Chernobyl Atomic Energy Station exploded in Ukraine, setting off the world’s worst nuclear disaster. Dozens died in the immediate aftermath, and thousands more eventually got sick with cancer.

On First Person this week, we speak to the journalist Adam Higginbotham, whose new book reconstructs the accident in meticulous detail and addresses some lingering questions about the coverup that followed and the way the ordeal helped bring down the Soviet Union. The book is titled Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster.

 

A decade of Global Thinkers

The past year's 100 most influential thinkers and doers Read Now

Ukrainian Ambassador: Soviet Leadership Responsible for Chernobyl’s Victims

In an interview with Foreign Policy, Ukraine’s ambassador decried the Soviet Union’s cover-up of Chernobyl and said limiting the spread of radiation remains a top priority.

Passport |
Jamie Mannina / State Department

U.S. still paying to clean up Chernobyl
The Cable |
AFP/Getty Images

The lessons of Chernobyl
David Hoffman |

