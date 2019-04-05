Podcast

How to Defeat Political and Religious Extremism

On the podcast: A former State Department official who led the outreach to the Muslim world after the 9/11 attacks.

Farah Pandith on April 6, 2016. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration)
Farah Pandith on April 6, 2016. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration)

Ever since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, U.S. administrations have tried to both root out terrorist groups that pervert Islam and simultaneously reach out to the Muslim world.

Behind much of that outreach effort was Farah Pandith, a State Department official who served under several presidents, including George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama. Pandith is a Muslim American who immigrated to the United States as a child from Kashmir, India. She is also the author of a new book, How We Win: How Cutting-Edge Entrepreneurs, Political Visionaries, Enlightened Business Leaders, and Social Media Mavens Can Defeat the Extremist Threat.

Pandith is our guest on First Person this week.

 

View
Comments
Tags: First Person, Islam, podcast, United States
A decade of Global Thinkers

A decade of Global Thinkers

The past year's 100 most influential thinkers and doers Read Now

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

jumaa

Making ‘Countering Violent Extremism’ Sound Sexy

Since January, students at 23 universities around the world have taken part in a “peer-to-peer” competition to research, design, and launch U.S. State Department-backed social media campaigns aimed at countering the influence of the Islamic State and other terrorist groups in their communities.

The Cable |
Construction of the Faisal Mosque in the foothills of Margalla Hills of Islamabad, Pakistan, began in 1976 after a grant from Saudi King Faisal, whose name the mosque bears. (Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Extremism Is Riyadh’s Top Export

Saudi Arabia is fighting for a dangerous monopoly on Islamic thought

EXCERPT |
Ken Isaacs, the U.S. candidate to head the International Organization for Migration, at a press briefing in Geneva on March 19. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

A Trump U.N. Pick Tries to Make Up for Anti-Muslim Tweets

Ken Isaacs once proposed building a wall in the Alps to keep out migrants. Trump wants him to lead the world’s principal migration agency.

Report |

Latest

Trans-Atlantic Trade Is Headed Toward Disaster

How to Defeat Political and Religious Extremism

For Afghan Refugee Women, There’s No Escape From Violence

U.S. Eyes Plans to Cut Diplomatic Staff in Afghanistan, Iraq

In Trump’s Economy, the Invisible Hand Belongs to the Government
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Did India Shoot Down a Pakistani Jet? U.S. Count Says No. 28708 Shares
  2. 2
    Russia Is Tricking GPS to Protect Putin 2527 Shares
  3. 3
    China and Pakistan Have Struck a Devil’s Bargain With Militants 209 Shares
  4. 4
    In Trump’s Economy, the Invisible Hand Belongs to the Government 26 Shares
  5. 5
    U.S. Eyes Plans to Cut Diplomatic Staff in Afghanistan, Iraq 15 Shares

Voices

What Democrats Can Learn From the Left

5 Very Important Things About the World Nobody Knows

Erdogan Is Weak. And Invincible.