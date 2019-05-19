What to Read If ‘Game of Thrones’ Let You Down

At long last, Game of Thrones is over, and with it, an end to Game of Thrones think pieces. From the utterly vacuous to the wonkish, few writers could resist the urge to find political, economic, sociological, and even scientific implications in a show about dragons fighting zombies.

Yet Game of Thrones’ core storytelling could never sustain the ideas its fans projected on it. Despite gestures toward political ideas—from the yearning to see Daenerys Targaryen and her cohort as order-breaking feminists to author George R.R. Martin’s retroactive claim that the icy undead were really a symbol of climate change—the show had no real interest in them. Even the sustaining conceit of the series, the long winter, was quietly forgotten or reduced to a single opponent who could be dismissed with a stab in the heart. As the show limped its way past the finish line, the absence of actual ideas became more obvious with every episode.

Some of that came about because of the inevitable needs of TV. But even Martin’s books were more interested in mild subversion of multivolume fantasy tropes than in actually engaging with history or politics. Perhaps that’s why the scale of his fictional world has always been all over the place. Westeros is supposed to be the size of South America, yet characters skip around it in a matter of days or weeks—as if it were about the size of the British Isles. The wall that protects the “civilized” South from the “wild” North is 700 feet tall, but wildlings can shoot arrows at the top.

But the heart of the story was never about politics. It turned on a simple, endlessly repeated narrative of abuse-survival-revenge, themes that would have been familiar to any writer of Jacobean tragedy. The first progression of this cycle came in the very first season, as viewers cheered at seeing the loathsome Viserys Targaryen get his just deserts, but it played out numerous times thereafter. To name only a few, Tyrion Lannister revenged himself on his father, Cersei Lannister on the Sept, Daenerys on the slavers, Sansa Stark on Ramsay Bolton and Littlefinger, and Arya Stark on everyone.

Despite attempts to claim that the show’s cycle was somehow deep, it was also clearly what its audience wanted most. (Revenge play writers also loved to put faux-morals about the futility of revenge in plays while simultaneously serving up their audience a full platter of gory locks and kid-meat pies.) Disappointment in the last season was in part because there was nobody left to take revenge on, Daenerys’s unconvincing last-minute heel turn aside. This “(campy) Machiavellian porn,” as one writer put it, was the bigger driver of the show. And the audience, consciously or otherwise, longed for the abuse as much as the vengeance.

But there’s far more to the fantasy genre than Game of Thrones, even for politics wonks. The most famous works always engaged with political ideas, from J.R.R. Tolkien’s meditations on absolute power and the role of the ordinary man to Ursula K. Le Guin’s ethnological examinations of gender, oppression, and quiet revolution. (Fans may be asking how to distinguish fantasy from science fiction, itself often a highly political genre. The solution is simple: Science fiction has spaceships.)

Here are five books that do so better—and in far fewer hours of your time—than Game of Thrones.