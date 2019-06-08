5 Top Reads

The World This Weekend

Chaos worsens in Sudan, Theresa May exits No. 10 Downing St., and the United States marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

A Sudanese protester outside Khartoum's army headquarters on June 3, 2019.
A Sudanese protester outside Khartoum's army headquarters on June 3, 2019. ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images

This week, violence surged in Sudan after military forces raided a central protest site in Khartoum on Monday, leaving more than 100 people dead. The bloodshed came amid global pressure for the military to turn over power to civilians. Experts said the United States has been notably quiet in its response.

In the United Kingdom, Theresa May concluded her term as prime minister, as rhetoric escalated around the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. Staunch Brexiteer and former London mayor Boris Johnson is currently the favorite to succeed May, with the first round of voting among the Conservative members of Parliament beginning next week.

Meanwhile, North America and Europe marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top five weekend reads.

1. Arab States Foment Sudan Chaos While U.S. Stands By

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates are stepping in to fill the power vacuum in Sudan as bloodshed worsens in the North African country—but the United States remains firmly on the sidelines, Justin Lynch and Foreign Policy’s Robbie Gramer report.

The United States should not abandon the Sudanese in their greatest hour of need, Cameron Hudson argues.

A papier-mâché Theresa May is seen during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Jan. 15.Jack Taylor/Getty Images

2. How Brexit Was Radicalized

A no-deal Brexit could be devastating for the United Kingdom. But it’s become a mainstream option among Brexit supporters as the debate has escalated, Aleks Eror writes.

Students from Beijing University during a massive demonstration at Tiananmen Square on May 18, 1989, before they began a hunger strike as part of the pro-democracy protests against the Chinese government.CATHERINE HENRIETTE/AFP/Getty Images

3. 30 Years After Tiananmen: How the West Still Gets China Wrong

Decades after Beijing’s seminal crackdown on political dissent, Washington continues to poorly calibrate its relationship with China, Melinda Liu writes.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft delivers a statement at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Oct. 23, 2017.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

4. A Republican Rainmaker Comes to Turtle Bay

Kelly Knight Craft, who awaits confirmation as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, started out as a prominent Republican donor and fundraiser—a unique background for the role she’s up for, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch reports.

U.S. and British World War II veterans gather at the U.S. 1st Infantry Division memorial on a hill that overlooks Omaha Beach in Normandy to commemorate the World War II Allied D-Day invasion in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 3.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

5. D-Day’s Dying Legacy

The last survivors of the Normandy invasion—and history’s worst war—are almost gone, Foreign Policy‘s Michael Hirsh writes. How long will the international system they helped create survive them?

Seventy-five years after the fact, the lessons of 1944 are in jeopardy, Peter Feaver argues.

Maya Gandhi is an intern at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @MDGANDHI

