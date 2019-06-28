Podcast

The Dirty Residue of Brazil’s Car Wash Probe

On the podcast: The editor in chief of Americas Quarterly explains why investigators are now under scrutiny in Brazil’s largest corruption inquiry.

Brazil's future Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, gestures during a national forum on combatting corruption in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 23, 2018. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images
Over the past five years, investigators in Brazil have been conducting one of the most sweeping corruption probes in the country’s history. The case, known as Operation Car Wash, has led to indictments against some powerful government officials, including former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

At the outset, many Brazil watchers hailed Car Wash as an institutional advance for Brazilian democracy, which had long grappled with corruption. But critics have questioned its fairness and suggested it may have been politically biased. In mid-June, leaked messages published by the Intercept appeared to validate some of those concerns.

On First Person this week, we talk to Brian Winter, the editor in chief of Americas Quarterly and a former foreign correspondent in Latin America. Winter has written widely about the Car Wash investigation and has interviewed Sérgio Moro, the judge at the center of the new leaks.

Brazil, Corruption

People demonstrate in support of Operation Car Wash and against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in São Paulo on April 7.

Brazil’s Car Wash Investigation Faces New Pressures

Five years in, the mammoth corruption probe, beset by scandal, shows no signs of slowing down.

Argument |
Street protests have erupted in Brazil in opposition to far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, right, who is leading in polls over his opponent, Fernando Haddad, left. (Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images/Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images/Fernando Souza/AFP/Getty Images/Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration)

FP’s Guide to the Brazilian Election

Ten things to read or listen to before the vote.

FP Guide |
President Jair Bolsonaro waves a Brazilian flag while addressing supporters during his inauguration ceremony in Brasilia on Jan. 1, 2019. (Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazil’s Love Affair With Diplomacy Is Dead

A leader in liberal internationalism is about to turn its back on the world.

Argument |

