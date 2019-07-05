Podcast

A Dream Deferred

On the podcast: Journalist Laura Wides-Muñoz traces the lives of several undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Undocumented youth and allies begin The Walk to Stay Home, a 15-day walk from New York City’s Battery Park to Washington D.C.’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, on Feb. 15, 2018. Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Late last month, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear an appeal that would decide the future of nearly one million undocumented young people living in the United States. The fate of these immigrants, known as the Dreamers,  is one of the most contentious issues in the immigration debate and has been discussed in Congress and the courts for years. With so much attention being paid to the immigration crisis at the border, many of them fear their plight has been forgotten.

Journalist Laura Wides-Muñoz followed the lives of several Dreamers and wrote a book about them titled, The Making of a Dream: How a Group of Young Undocumented Immigrants Helped Change What it Means to be American. She is our guest this week on First Person.

 

 

 

 

Tags: First Person, Migration/Immigration, podcast

