A Dream Deferred

Late last month, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear an appeal that would decide the future of nearly one million undocumented young people living in the United States. The fate of these immigrants, known as the Dreamers, is one of the most contentious issues in the immigration debate and has been discussed in Congress and the courts for years. With so much attention being paid to the immigration crisis at the border, many of them fear their plight has been forgotten.

Journalist Laura Wides-Muñoz followed the lives of several Dreamers and wrote a book about them titled, The Making of a Dream: How a Group of Young Undocumented Immigrants Helped Change What it Means to be American. She is our guest this week on First Person.