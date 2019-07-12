Podcast

Argentina, Iran, and the Enduring Mystery Surrounding the Death of a Special Prosecutor

On the podcast: Alberto Nisman accused Argentina’s president of covering up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires. Then he was shot in the head.

Emergency personnel search for wounded people after a bomb exploded at the Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994.
Emergency personnel search for wounded people after a bomb exploded at the Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994. ALI BURAFI/AFP/Getty Images

Listen and subscribe to First Person from your mobile device:

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Google | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

Twenty-five years ago this month, a car bomb blew up the Jewish Community Center of Buenos Aires, known by its acronym AMIA, killing 85 people and wounding hundreds more. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina’s history.

In investigations over the years, Iran and its surrogate militia Hezbollah emerged as prime suspects, but no one was ever convicted. Iran has denied the accusations.

In 2015, Argentina’s special prosecutor, Alberto Nisman, publicly accused the then-president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, of covering up Iran’s role in the attack in order to preserve relations between the two countries. Nisman was found dead just days later. The circumstances of his death remain a mystery to this day.

Damian Pachter wrote extensively about the AMIA bombing and the subsequent investigations as a journalist for the now defunct Buenos Aires Herald. He was the first person to report the death of Nisman, and then he fled to Israel, worried that he might be targeted by Argentina’s intelligence agency. Pachter, currently a correspondent at the news channel i24NEWS, is our guest on First Person this week.

View
Comments
Tags: Argentina, First Person, Iran, Israel, podcast

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

AFP / Getty Images

Does Anyone Remember the AMIA?

Iran may have been behind a deadly bombing in Argentina two decades ago. Now the two countries meet on the pitch.

Argument |
179565157crop

Prosecutor Forwards Case Against Kirchner in Probe of Bombing Cover-Up

The decision sets the stage for a showdown between the president and the judiciary.

Passport |
ARGENTINA-ISRAEL-IRAN-AMIA-ATTACK-NISMAN-FUNERAL

A Warrant From Beyond the Grave

A tantalizing new piece of evidence has been found in the mysterious death of Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman. Can President Kirchner survive the brewing political scandal?

Dispatch |
,

Latest

Trump’s Iran Policy Hasn’t Failed—Yet

Argentina, Iran, and the Enduring Mystery Surrounding the Death of a Special Prosecutor

Can Hong Kong Export Its Protest Movement?

How Europe Can Save What’s Left of the Iran Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Breach Too Far
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    The Fairy Tale Is Over for Dubai's Royal Family
  2. 2
    Assad Hasn't Won Anything
  3. 3
    ‘Chernobyl’ Shows How the Soviets Squashed Scientists
  4. 4
    Can’t Buy Mohammed bin Salman Love
  5. 5
    In Debate Over Turkey Sanctions, Trump Is the Wild Card

Voices

Billionaires Can’t Buy World Peace

The Middle East Is Now Split Between Red States and Blue States

Trump’s Ego Is Officially a Foreign Policy Crisis