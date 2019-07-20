Feature: Who Will Save the Planet? Who Will Save the Planet?...
A decade after the world bailed out finance, it’s time for finance to bail out the world.
Young people care a lot about climate change—but most of them can’t vote. Here’s how governments can adapt to accommodate them.
Crops already suck up a lot of carbon dioxide. One scientist thinks they can do much more.
Dramatic projects to mitigate climate change often don’t work. Slow, quiet, incremental policies are the planet’s best hope.
