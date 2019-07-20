Feature: Who Will Save the Planet? Who Will Save the Planet?...

Who Will Save the Planet?

Meet Five Unlikely Saviors
of Earth's Climate Crisis.

Summer 2019 Issue

Central Banks

A decade after the world bailed out finance, it’s time for finance to bail out the world.

By Adam Tooze

The Young

Young people care a lot about climate change—but most of them can’t vote. Here’s how governments can adapt to accommodate them.

By David Runciman

The Botanist

Crops already suck up a lot of carbon dioxide. One scientist thinks they can do much more.

Interview by Ravi Agrawal

Subtle Shifts

Dramatic projects to mitigate climate change often don’t work. Slow, quiet, incremental policies are the planet’s best hope.

By Ted Nordhaus

Space Research

The solutions to climate change lie far, far away.

By Greg Autry

Illustration by Party of One Studio for Foreign Policy

