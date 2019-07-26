Podcast

A Survivor’s Struggle to Care for Her People and Herself

On the podcast: The filmmaker Alexandria Bombach followed the Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad for the film “On Her Shoulders.”

Nadia Murad sits in a UNODC office, preparing for an upcoming speech at the United Nations, in the film "On Her Shoulders."
Nadia Murad sits in a UNODC office, preparing for an upcoming speech at the United Nations, in the film "On Her Shoulders." Oscilloscope Laboratories

On July 17, U.S. President Donald Trump met with victims of global humanitarian crises in the White House Oval Office. Crowded around his desk were survivors of genocides and ethnic cleansing including Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and Uighur Muslims from China. Also in the room that day was the Nobel Prize winner Nadia Murad of the Yazidi community.

Murad had just a few seconds to tell the U.S. president the story that she has told, relentlessly, for the last five years. When Murad said the Islamic State had “killed my mom, my six brothers,” the president responded, peculiarly: “Where are they now?” Murad said: “They are in the mass grave in Sinjar, and I’m still fighting just to live in safe[ty]. Please do something.”

In 2014, the Islamic State invaded and took over Sinjar, a city in northern Iraq that has been home to Yazidis for centuries. Then the brutality began. Men were killed. Children were separated from their families. Thousands of women and girls were captured and forced into service as sex slaves. Murad’s brothers and her mother were killed. And Murad was forced into sexual slavery for months. The United Nations estimates that close to 5,000 Yazidis were killed.

But Murad escaped. Once free, she decided she had to keep the world’s attention on the survivors of the massacre—which has been called a genocide by the U.N.—and on the fate of those still in captivity. She began to give interview after interview, even though each retelling was traumatizing.

That’s when the filmmaker Alexandria Bombach met Murad. It was the summer of 2016, and Murad was campaigning to open the U.N. General Assembly. She was made a Goodwill Ambassador—and she relayed her story, in excruciating detail, again and again, for the press, for ambassadors, for presidents, and other state leaders.

Bombach’s film On Her Shoulders premiered this week on the PBS documentary series POV. In it, Bombach begins to question all the weight Murad is carrying. Her film is as much a story about the Yazidi genocide as it is about the impossibility of serving as the world’s spokesperson to that tragedy. Bombach is our guest this week on First Person.

View
Comments
Tags: First Person, Iraq, ISIS, Nobel Peace Prize, podcast, Women

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Herto Hamrash Minut, 74, sits outside his house on Sinjar Mountain, where he lives with his two wives and 12 children. Four years ago, he was kidnapped and tortured by the Islamic State for eight months. (Sam Mednick for Foreign Policy)

ISIS May Be Gone, But Iraq’s Yazidis Are Still Suffering

The defeat of the Islamic State has created a power vacuum in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar, leaving the Yazidi minority at the mercy of competing militias.

Dispatch |
murad

Global Thinkers: Yazidi Activist Nadia Murad

For transforming trauma into a quest for justice.

Feature |
A man holds a placard reading "Yazidi children want to live" and sporting the Yazidi flag next to others holding placards during a demonstration mainly by Yazidi refugees in support of their community in Iraq, on August 20, 2014 in Angers, western France. Yazidi refugees living in France's Maine-et-Loire department, whom arrived in the region in the last 10 years, demonstrated along with Kurdish speakers on August 20 in Angers in support of Yazidis persecuted in Iraq by the Islamic State (IS). AFP PHOTO / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Holocaust Museum: The Islamic State’s War On Yazidis Is Genocide

The U.S. Holocaust Museum argues that the Islamic State has committed genocide against Iraq's Yazidi people.

Passport |

Latest

A Survivor’s Struggle to Care for Her People and Herself

U.S. Balked at Sanctions on Sudan

The United States Treats Migrants Worse Than Prisoners of War

Britain Will Protect Victims of Domestic Violence—Unless They’re Migrants

Trump Won’t Give Up on Asylum Ban
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Greece Is Getting Good at Geopolitics
  2. 2
    U.S. Balked at Sanctions on Sudan
  3. 3
    How to Fix the Baby Bust
  4. 4
    Turkey’s Big Energy Grab
  5. 5
    Uncle Sam Doesn’t Have Your Back

Voices

The World Bank Has the Money to Fight Ebola but Won’t Use It

Restraint Isn’t Isolationism—and It Won’t Endanger America

Europe’s Future Will Be Decided in North Africa