Podcast

The Dark Legacy of China’s One-Child Policy

On the podcast: The filmmaker Nanfu Wang tells the harrowing story of her own family’s one-child ordeal.

The movie poster for "One Child Nation."
The movie poster for "One Child Nation." Amazon Studios

In 1979, China imposed the most drastic population control law the world had ever seen: a mandate that each family was entitled to just one child. Over the next three and a half decades, implementation of the law was draconian: Forced sterilizations, forced abortions, and children removed from families were all common practice.

China officially ended the policy at the end of 2015 and undertook a radical shift, moving to incentivize having more than one child and to penalize those who don’t. That’s because the one-child policy so dramatically changed the demographics of China that the country is now dangerously aging. The number of men of child-bearing age far outstrips the number of women, and the birthrate remains low.

The filmmaker Nanfu Wang explores the impact of the one-child policy in a new documentary, One Child Nation. Wang grew up in rural China. She began pondering the impact of the policy when she became a mother herself. In parts of the film, she turns the camera on her own family and hears harrowing stories. Wang is our guest this week on First Person.

View
Comments
Tags: Children, China, film, First Person, movies, podcast, Women

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

A woman holds a baby as she walks through the door of her house in Sanya, China, on Oct. 12, 2016. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

Get Ready for China’s Baby Quotas

Demographic fears mean a hard future for women's rights.

Argument |
BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 18: A Chinese student who is a child of migrants does eye exercises as part of a class at an un-official school on December 18, 2015 in Beijing, China. Schools for children of migrants are often unofficial or unrecognized by the state, and were established as a response to the education void created by the decades-long household registration or hukou system. A person's hukou entitles them to social services in their birthplace, meaning millions of Chinese who have migrated from rural areas to cities have been denied rights to urban public services. Reforms to the hukou system come after heavy criticism that it has aggravated a deep social divide in China. The changes could pave the way for up to 70 million children of migrant workers left behind in villages to join their parents in cities. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

My Secret Life as a Forbidden Second Child in China

The country's draconian birth control policies have lifted, but the millions of children born outside the system live on in the shadows.

Tea Leaf Nation |
A child looks at his reflection in a window in Beijing on November 17, 2013. On November 15 China's Communist rulers announced an easing of the country's controversial one-child policy as part of a raft of sweeping pledges including the abolition of its "re-education" labour camps and loosening controls on the economy. AFP PHOTO / Ed Jones (Photo credit should read Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

Beijing Wants More Baby-Making

But is it too late to reverse the damage of the one-child era?

Tea Leaf Nation |

Latest

The Dark Legacy of China’s One-Child Policy

Transcript Shows That Kissinger Dreaded All-Out Israeli Victory in Yom Kippur War 

Hong Kong Calls for Backup

Don’t Blame Boris for the Brexit Backstop Impasse

Modi Makes His Case on Kashmir
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    How the CIA Aims to Keep a Footprint in Afghanistan
  2. 2
    Japan Started a War It Wasn't Ready to Fight
  3. 3
    Kashmir Is a Dress Rehearsal for Hindu Nationalist Fantasies
  4. 4
    Don’t Blame Boris for the Brexit Backstop Impasse
  5. 5
    The Mystery Man in the Senate Russia Report

Voices

Who Will Save the Amazon (and How)?

Iran Owns the Persian Gulf Now

Yesterday’s Cold War Shows How to Beat China Today