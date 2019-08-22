The G-7 Is Dead. Long Live Jackson Hole.

G-7 summits are typically precooked. This year’s gathering in Biarritz, France, was predoomed. Even before it began, the gathering of the world’s leading industrial nations was rendered even more irrelevant than G-7s usually are when the host, French President Emmanuel Macron, announced that for the first time in the institution’s history there would be no final communique. The countries had that little to agree on, the world economy be damned.

Macron mostly blamed U.S. President Donald Trump, who blew up last year’s meeting in Canada—and its communique—when he departed early in a huff. (Macron said it would be “pointless” to issue a joint statement this year because “President Trump won’t agree.”) And while Trump is certainly the main disrupter, having rendered toxic what was once vanilla—traditional G-7 statements opposing protectionism (which Trump favors) and addressing climate change (which Trump rejects)—others are poisoning the well, too. Trump’s neonationalist tag team partner Boris Johnson, the new British prime minister, is demanding a makeover Brexit deal that the French and Germans won’t give him. Even the French and Germans themselves are at odds: Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel don’t agree on basic issues such as fiscal stimulus for Europe and (possibly) Brexit terms.

So the markets are paying little attention to the dour mood in sunny Biarritz. Instead, they are focused on Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the world’s major central bankers are discussing interest rate cuts and other measures this week. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in his much-anticipated speech on Friday, is expected to signal a willingness for more rate cuts, and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is mulling more stimulus for the seriously slowing European economies. Though the outgoing ECB chief is not expected in Jackson Hole personally, other representatives of the ECB and major central bankers will be there, and overall it could end up being the most significant such gathering since 2014, when Draghi indicated a massive quantitative easing program was on the way. Moreover, Draghi’s anointed successor, former International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, will be highly inclined to coordinate with the Fed, having lived through the U.S.-generated financial crisis and Great Recession as French finance minister.

The problem, however, is that the central bankers in Jackson Hole who are trying to save the global economy may be at war with the politicians in Biarritz who seem willing to sink it. And if things keep going this way, the politicians may win, thus triggering a global recession, simply because the central bankers’ interest-rate toolbox is far more depleted.

In other words, the people who know what needs to be done to offset recessionary trends and are ready to coordinate policy to do it—the Jackson Hole crowd— are also largely without the power to make it happen. Meanwhile the ones who do possess that power—the politicians in Biarritz, with oversight over nearly 50 percent of global GDP and their budgets—appear incapable of agreeing to a common policy, never mind a communique. Trump started it all with his multifront trade war, especially against China, but the Germans could just speed recession along with their own austere policies.

Now even the G-7 leaders are looking to the central bankers to save things: Faced with a slowing economy heading into an election year, the U.S. president keeps hammering Powell for further rate cuts—on Wednesday, he even suggested that the United States was losing out because Germany was paying negative bond interest on its sovereign debt.

But if he accedes to more cuts—as expected—there is only so much Powell can do. The better answer might lie in a coordinated fiscal stimulus that simply won’t be forthcoming from Biarritz. While the U.S. government is spending wildly, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is continuing to hold out institutionally and constitutionally against deficit spending. As the New York Times columnist Paul Krugman put it earlier this week: “the whole world has a Germany problem.”

“The mainstream consensus is that fiscal policy should be the main lever right now. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland could engage in that,” said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Much will depend on whether the G-7 partners can move Merkel on this issue—and there are some signs that the Germans, along with the Dutch, are shifting toward more spending, which is considered a welcome contrast to the euro crisis of 2010, when austerity ruled. But the markets aren’t expecting much, if anything, out of the G-7 itself, which has long been a troubled, fading institution. Since it began as an informal chat about exchange rates in the White House library in 1973—ascending to a ministerial meeting at Rambouillet, France, in 1975—it has only rarely enjoyed instances of successful policy coordination. Ironically, the G-7 began as an institution during a previous era of trans-Atlantic suspicion: It was largely a response to the shock of U.S. President Richard Nixon’s break with fixed dollar exchange rates, the so-called Bretton Woods system—which itself was partly inspired by Nixon’s almost Trump-like suspicion that the rest of the world was economically taking advantage of the United States.

“Today we’re experiencing something very similar,” said Lawrence Goodman, the president of the New York-based Center for Financial Stability think tank. He added that the G-7 leaders would be smart today to have a “candid exchange” rather than “pushing forward a banal communique” anyway.

But the G-7 may have outlived its tenuous beginnings and Cold War-era past. Its first major coordination effort at the summit level, in 1978, even presaged some of today’s mistrust across the Atlantic. Initially orchestrated by then-West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, West Germany and Japan agreed to stimulate their economies in return for U.S. agreement to decontrol domestic oil prices—but the German expansion created so much inflation that Schmidt eventually lost his job. The end of his political career only reinforced, to the Germans, the virtues of austerity.

Indeed, in recent years perhaps the G-7’s only significant policy impact has been to kick out Russia—which had been a provisional member from 1998 to 2014—after President Vladimir Putin seized Crimea. And the biggest news this year may well be Trump’s push to bring Russia back in.

The G-7 reached its heyday during the Cold War when the gathering served as a Western alternative to the Soviet and Chinese-paralyzed U.N. Security Council. But now, having been overtaken by the G-20 meetings and rent by existential doubts over the coherence of the West—trends vastly accelerated by the Trump era—the G-7’s virtual irrelevance this year in the face of a troubled global economy could well be its death knell.

And that’s why all eyes will be focused, somewhat desperately, on Jackson Hole this weekend.