Brexit Showdown Week Begins

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Britain’s Parliament meets as Boris Johnson threatens snap elections, the Afghanistan peace deal is on Mike Pompeo’s agenda in Brussels, and what to watch in the world this week.

Facing Snap Election Threat, Britain’s Parliament Reconvenes

Britain’s Parliament returns from its summer recess today, and lawmakers are set to hold an emergency debate on the first part of a plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from seeking a no-deal Brexit. Meanwhile, Johnson made clear in a televised speech on Monday that if the House of Commons goes ahead with the bill, he will call a snap election for Oct. 14. Johnson cannot simply call the election on his own; he would still need the support of two-thirds of Parliament to make it happen.

“MPs should vote with the government against Corbyn’s pointless delay,” Johnson said. “[T]here are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on the 31st of October, no ifs or buts.”

Those supporting the bill, including an estimated 17 rebel Conservatives, say that the threat won’t deter them from voting to block a no-deal Brexit. “No. 10 has left us with little choice but to go into the chamber prepared to vote against the deal,” one told the Guardian. Johnson maintains they are undermining the government’s chances of renegotiating the existing Brexit agreement with the European Union.

Isn’t Parliament suspended? Not yet. While Johnson made the unconventional move to ask Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue Parliament last week, the current session will continue through early next week. Today, a Scottish court will hear arguments over the legality of that decision. (Thousands protested against it over the weekend.)

What would happen in a new election? Johnson has already threatened to “deselect” the Conservative rebels, which would prevent them from running as Conservative candidates. He appears confident that a new general election would allow him to expand his majority and room to maneuver. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also endorsed a new election—seemingly confident that Labour could win—but some members of his party are not so sure, insisting that legislation blocking no deal must be in place first. Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair argued that going ahead with an election would amount to falling into Johnson’s trap in a speech on Monday. If Johnson were to lose an election in October, he would be the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.